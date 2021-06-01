On the fourth day of searching, divers Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of Joel Jijo, 22, of Houston, who disappeared while swimming on Canyon Lake on Saturday morning.
Samuel Padgett, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, said Jijo, who wasn’t wearing a lifejacket when last seen between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 on Saturday, was recovered by Houston Police Department divers in about 34 feet of water around 5 p.m.
“From the beginning of the search there wasn’t a moment where there wasn’t at least one boat looking in the search area,” Padgett said of the four-day recovery effort by boats and divers from the TPWD, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS and the New Braunfels Fire Department.
Sonar on one of the TPWD boats picked up a general location Tuesday morning, with HPD divers aboard Canyon Lake Fire’s Marine 53 recovering the body. Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jennifer Saunders ordered an autopsy; additional details on exactly why or how Jijo submerged remained unavailable Tuesday evening.
“We will wait for the medical examiner to give us what they think the cause of death was, which will go into our boat accident report and water fatality reports,” Padgett said.
While no foul play is suspected, the incident remains under investigation by CCSO’s criminal investigations division.
The initial 9-1-1 call to Comal County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday reported two people missing from a rented pontoon boat. Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said passengers tossed a rope to rescue one, but Jijo failed to resurface for the other rope tossed in his direction.
Brinkkoeter said the search concentrated on a 4- to 10-square mile area where Jijo was believed to have disappeared. Witnesses swimming with Jijo said they felt an undercurrent but couldn’t agree on the exact area where Jijo submerged.
The search area initially proved too broad and deep for divers. New Braunfels Fire Department divers suspended their search around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after going after an object that turned out to be a block of concrete.
Rescue boats searched until 9 p.m. Saturday and performed dawn-to-dusk searches Sunday and Monday, with the TPWD adding a drone and then a helicopter to scan the search area and shoreline Tuesday morning. Brinkkoeter said divers found Jijo about 200 yards away from the original search area.
It was the first extended search effort on the lake since the body of Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, was recovered on July 9, 2020, five days after he submerged while swimming with friends near Party Cove, adjacent to Boat Ramp No. 7 on the west end of the lake.
Jijo’s is the third apparent drowning at the lake in 2½ months. Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died April 26 near Boat Ramp No. 11 across from Rebecca Creek Park. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 trying to save children who became separated from the family’s pontoon boat near Canyon Park. Both deaths were ruled as accidents.
