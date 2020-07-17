Inside the halls of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels the COVID-19 pandemic has a face. Too many of them.
“Those are real lives,” said Christine Schmidt, chief nursing officer at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels, amid an increase of COVID-19 patients at New Braunfels’ hospitals.
On Thursday, Comal County health officials said hospitalizations at the city’s hospitals from COVID-19 had doubled to 62 patients over the last week.
The hospitals got a small respite on Friday, with 59 people hospitalized, a decline of three from the previous day.
But that’s still a lot of sick people to take care of, Schmidt said.
“In the last two or three weeks, we’ve seen a marked increase in incidents of
COVID here in our community,” Schmidt said.
And while many Americans view the pandemic through graphs, numbers and color-coded maps, those on the front lines see the real cost.
“When you’re not seeing it every day, it’s sometimes hard to put a story behind those numbers,” she said. “Those are real lives. Those are mothers, fathers and children of people.”
And the hospital is seeing younger people, she said.
“We’re seeing people in their 30s on ventilators,” she said. “I think that’s the reality. There’s a lot to what those numbers mean. For us, we want to be here to take care of those people. We want to make sure they’re getting the best care possible.”
Dr. Bryan Fisk, medical director for the intensive care unit, said the number of patients coming to the ICU in the last two weeks has started “to skyrocket.”
“I know that there is a general perception with the public that this is only going to affect older people with medical problems, and ‘oh, I’m young and I don’t have to worry about it,’” Fisk said. “That’s why we saw a sharp increase in the 19-29 age group that triggered all this.”
County officials reported 90 new cases of the disease on Friday, with 31 of those younger than 30, 29 in their 30s or 40s, 21 in their 50s or 60s, and nine older than 70.
According to the county data, 410 of the 1,558 cases reported so far are people in the 19 to 29 age range. Thirty-five people have died.
View from inside
The hospital allowed a Herald-Zeitung reporter and photographer access to its intensive care unit this week to show how the facility is dealing with the increasing number of coronavirus patients.
It’s not a scene of chaos like the images seen coming from hospitals in New York a couple of months ago. Patients are not kept in the hallways.
Workers installed curtains and placed yellow and red tape on the floor to warn where people could and couldn’t go without full personal protective equipment.
Nurses were careful about keeping doors to the ICU rooms shut as they tended to their patients’ needs.
Two or three ICU beds were available for non-COVID patients — the heart attacks, strokes and trauma cases.
What people should understand, Fisk said, is anyone can be affected by the virus and get severely ill from it.
“I’ve had patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s without significant medical issues who are critically ill right now. Some people are taking risks because they don’t think it’s going to affect them. We look at it as a social contract. Even if you feel like you’re invulnerable, which you’re not, you still need to think about getting your grandparents, your parents or your aunts or uncles sick, and they might not survive.”
And caring for so many critically ill patients has been taking a tremendous toll on the intensive care staff, Fisk said.
“We’ve been going non-stop for a while now,” he said. “We’ve had to make adjustments in how we staff and where we put patients because we’ve beginning to overflow now. These patients are not getting well fast. We’re giving them every possible treatment, some of them experimental, trying to get them better, and they’re sitting there with bad lungs for a long period of time. It’s not something like the flu where they can be better in a week or two. These patients, once they get sick, are sick for a long time.”
Schmidt also expressed her concerns that the public doesn’t understand how real the situation is.
“This can happen to you, your family, your friends, and while some people are certainly going to have a mild case or maybe no symptoms, there are a lot of people getting very, very sick,” she said. “At our hospital, we have a lot of sick people here with COVID. We started out with low numbers, but we’re catching up rather quickly with our surrounding community hospitals. It’s a real thing, and you just want to make sure that people are following those guidelines, wearing a mask, practicing that social distancing and the hand washing at much as possible.”
Schmidt said the facility has a good supply of equipment to deal with a potential increase in COVID patients. Another priority, she said, is keeping the staff safe and healthy.
“We can have all the hospital beds you want to, but you also need staff,” she said. “We’ve been blessed. The CHRISTUS Health System has worked very hard to procure staff for us. A lot of these nurses that are here visiting have worked in some of the bigger cities. Some of them have worked in New York, so they have the experience, and they’ve done a very good job.”
Resolute ready
Mark Bernard, President of Resolute Health Hospital, said the intensive care unit at his facility was near capacity this week. He added that the hospital was using an expanded part of their ICU facility but had sufficient hospital capacity, staffing and personal protective equipment to manage the surge in COVID-19 patients.
Bernard also said the staff has “been stretched” with the increased number of patients under their care.
“We’ve been fortunate that folks have been agreeing to work extra shifts,” Bernard said. “I think it’s fair to say this has been exhausting to some, if not many.”
According to the Texas Tribune, citing Texas Department of State Health Services figures, 10,457 Texans were in the hospital for the coronavirus as of Thursday — 768 more than a week ago. They occupy 18.3% of hospital beds.
The state reported 10,759 available staffed hospital beds, including 865 available staffed ICU beds statewide.
In late April, Abbott ordered hospitals to reserve 15% of beds for COVID-19 patients.
As of Thursday, 3,561 people who tested positive for the virus have died.
The rate of deaths in Texas has been accelerating, according to a Texas Tribune report. On July 10, the state surpassed 3,000 deaths — 24 days after 2,000 deaths were reported. It took 53 days to get from the first death to 1,000 deaths and 39 days to get from 1,000 to 2,000 deaths.
And with those statistics, Bernard said he’s found it troubling to see people out in town not wearing masks.
“I wear a mask to protect others,” he said. “We as a healthcare institution are here to service others and respond to their medical needs at any time. I have an obligation to demonstrate wherever I can how to keep others safe, whether it’s family, friends or walking into any kind of store or venue. I’m not wearing the mask for me. That surgical mask is to protect others. I want other people to wear masks for me and the people around them.”
