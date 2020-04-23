It’s been nearly a month since a group of physicians set up the county’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing center for patients referred by medical providers.
Now, those who believe they have symptoms and lack access to medical professionals can call to schedule video appointments that could lead to tests to detect the coronavirus.
“Anyone who thinks they need a COVID-19 test can call 830-312-7980, and the nurses at that number will help set them up a telemedicine appointment,” Cheryl Fraser, the county’s public health director, said during Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting.
On Thursday the county reported its 48th positive case of the virus. Fraser said 683 tests had been conducted — including about 80 through the drive-thru center — with 48 results still pending.
Fraser said calls to the number will be fielded by area nurses, who will determine if the callers meet testing criteria.
“If they do, they will get an order for a test,” she said. “We want to make sure everyone in our community who needs a test can get one, regardless of whether they have immediate access to a doctor.”
Second epidemiologist
As expected, commissioners amended an earlier agreement through the Department of State Health Services
COVID-19 Crisis Cooperative, which will add $135,812 for salary, benefits, equipment, supplies and travel for a second county epidemiologist to track virus cases.
Commissioners on April 2 approved the original $132,341 agreement that created the county’s first epidemiologist, Connie Alaniz, who Fraser said “is totally focused” on contact-tracing the virus, which before was handled by 13 public health office staffers.
“The numbers keep improving and we don’t want to see a second wave come through our community, as we saw during the 1981 flu pandemic,” Fraser said in cautioning all to continue following CDC guidelines. But she said the hiring of a second epidemiologist will ensure the county has the capability to handle the load over the next year.
“There is a lot of work to be done during this process in making sure we’ve done everything to protect everyone in the community,” she said, adding having two in the position will enable health staffers to return to daily functions.
City, county PPE going to medical pros
County and city of New Braunfels recently received deliveries of personal protective equipment earmarked for physicians and first responders.
The county’s office of emergency management is distributing thousands of masks, face shields and gloves to primary care physicians with virus patients, personnel conducting virus testing in unincorporated county areas and in the cities of Bulverde, Garden Ridge and Spring Branch.
Texas Division of Emergency Management provided the county with 8,000 masks, 2,000 face shields and 2,000 nitrile gloves.
“This is a great opportunity for local doctors who might be short on equipment to restock their supplies so they can continue doing heroic work caring for their patients,” said Jeff Kelley, county emergency management coordinator, who urged physicians call the public health office at 830-221-1150 to arrange pickups. “Stopping the spread of coronavirus requires doctors and nurses who can safely do their job, and this is a big step toward making sure they can continue to do so.”
City officials said they will begin distributing its share of PPE to medical providers next week.
“The city has received a similar allotment of PPE, which will begin distribution on Monday,” said David Ferguson, the city’s communications coordinator. “This equipment is only available to local medical providers and health care facilities in New Braunfels. Those supplies can be requested at www.nbtexas.org/COVID-19.”
Other county
business
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• A proclamation designating April 25-May 2 as Infant Immunization Awareness Week in the county.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Mystic Shores, The Summit and Deer River subdivisions.
• One refund of an ad valorem tax overpayment totaling $19,361.
• An agreement for the Precinct 4 Constable to provide law enforcement services for the Comal County Water Oriented Recreation District.
• Disbursement of $1,350 for a synchronized clock matching sheriff’s office dispatch with county computer software; line-item budget transfer of $9,000 to cover veterinary costs for animals participating in CCSO’s criminal investigations.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.