Guadalupe County has two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed — with one of those cases in New Braunfels.
The latest report, released Monday evening, means there have been 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Braunfels with 11 on the Guadalupe County side of the line and 14 on the Comal County side of the line.
The two newest confirmed patients in Guadalupe County are at home and self-quarantined since being tested.
The newest update brings Guadalupe County to 60 total cases. The county also reported seven additional recoveries, pushing that number to 40 with 20 active cases.
As of Monday evening Guadalupe County reported Cibolo had 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County two, eight in the unincorporated county and one location pending. One resident remains hospitalized.
Comal County didn't release any coronavirus updates on Sunday or Monday.
Of the 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 14 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 8 from the Bulverde area, 5 from eastern Comal County, 4 from north of Canyon Lake, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 2 from Garden Ridge, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from southwest Comal County and 1 from central Comal County.
There have been 30 recoveries and 6 deaths in Comal County.
