Comal County’s active COVID-19 cases and hospital use numbers continue downward trajectories, a county health official said Thursday.
Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser told commissioners during their regular Thursday morning meeting there were 23 new cases and 49 recoveries reported, bringing the number of active cases below 600 for the first time since July 26.
“Our numbers are greatly declining, and the hospital numbers are also lower (as of Thursday) morning,” Fraser said. “They are seeing a lot less people on ventilators. We still need to remember the vaccine is still our best defense. We are actively doing flu clinics – we’ve done them for the sheriff’s office and the road department, and next week we’re doing a big clinic for the city of New Braunfels.”
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Those interested in receiving a flu or COVID vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
The county’s active case figures stood at 574 on Thursday, according to Fraser, down 26 from the prior day and 222 from a week ago.
Of the newest cases, 15 are confirmed and eight are probable. Officials reported that 19 of the active cases are hospitalized.
No deaths were reported on Thursday.
Fraser reported the encouraging numbers on the same day that Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates, a measure of the percentage of people who test positive out of all of the tests conducted, stood at levels not seen since before the delta variant-fueled surge over the summer.
The county’s seven-day molecular rate for Thursday stood at 3.92% and the antigen rate was reported at 4.24%.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 19 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down one from the previous day and 15 from a week ago, with seven of those patients in intensive care and two on ventilators. According to county officials, about 85% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 8%, unchanged from the previous day.
State data showed that 71.85% of Comal County eligible residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 63.51% were fully vaccinated, as of Thursday. The statewide rates stand at 72.67% and 62.88%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 64.95% with one dose and 57.62% fully vaccinated.
Curative COVID testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
Fraser told commissioners that interviews to fill recently approved public health positions — a communications specialist, an epidemiologist and an adult immunization coordinator — were in progress.
“We also interviewed several people yesterday to fill three positions,” she said. “This will give public health seven positions that will work as a team to provide education information in town halls in our undervaccinated parts of the county. That will be coming probably in January.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.