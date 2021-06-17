Comal County Commissioners on Thursday awarded a proclamation to the county’s historical commission, which has been awarded a Texas Historical Commission Subject Marker for the 711 Ranch.
The marker honors land owned by ranchers and business owners L. A. and Pearl Nordan, who established the 8,680-acre ranch in northern Comal County on the Guadalupe River. In the early 1960s, the federal government purchased almost 2,000 acres of the ranch for the Canyon Lake Reservoir, and in 1999 the remaining property was sold and became what is now the Mystic Shores subdivision.
“The 711 Ranch is a very special place,” said Paula Rieker, who researched and wrote the marker narrative and is sponsoring the marker along with Sally Startz Blacksmith. “At one time it was the largest ranch on Comal County and is now home to one of the county’s biggest subdivisions.”
In 1949, Nordan, a World War I veteran and a prominent figure in the oil and gas industry, established the ranch, naming it for his office suite in the Milam Building in San Antonio, which raised and sold Santa Gertrudis cattle and Columbia sheep. The Nordans were also known for their wildlife and land conservation practices and for their philanthropy.
Their land was settled by early German and Swiss pioneers, which included the Haas, Kaderli, Bremer, Engel, Suche, Rauch, and Flugrath families that settled there between 1865 and 1887, Rieker wrote in her book, “The Heritage Lands of the 711 Ranch.”
“As we all know, history is only a generation away from possibly being lost, so it’s wonderful to be able to preserve this history,” Rieker told commissioners.
The Texas Historical Commission’s marker program recognizes individuals, events and structures that formed or changed local or state history. A marker dedication will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the gate kiosk of The Peninsula at Mystic Shores subdivision, near 1131 Mystic Parkway in Spring Branch.
Comal County Historical Commission Chair Cindy Coers said the ceremony will be the first held since August 2019.
“We’re really looking forward to having a dedication,” she said, citing changes in companies that created state markers and the COVID-19 pandemic for the gap between ceremonies. “If you are available to come out on Saturday, we encourage you to do so.”
CCHC’s last marker dedication celebration was when the Knibbe Home received the THC’s Recorded Texas Historical Landmark designation. 711 Ranch’s marker was installed last year but not dedicated due to the pandemic.
“While it is unfortunate that some of Comal County’s richest history lies beneath the blue-green waters of Canyon Lake, it is very fortunate that the significance of L.A. and Pearl Nordan and the 711 Ranch in Comal County’s history has been recognized with this Texas Historical Commission marker,” The CCHC said in the program for Saturday’s ceremony.
“The deepest appreciation is expressed to Paula Rieker for her leadership, to the Peninsula at Mystic Shores Property Owners Association for providing the location for the 711 Ranch Historical Marker, and to the donors who funded the marker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.