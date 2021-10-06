Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, the San Antonio-based organ procurement organization that provides organ donation and recovery services for individuals and families in Central and South Texas, plans to forge a partnership with Nationwide Organ Recovery Transport Alliance to facilitate the transport of staff and life-saving organs for patients in need.
TOSA officials said partnering with the Illinois-based company dedicated to its transportation needs would help staff focus on the clinical elements of the donation and recovery process.
“Adding NORA to our processes and procedures will help us greatly,” said TOSA President and CEO Joseph Nespral. “We’re pleased to be able to add a dedicated, streamlined transportation service to our organization as part of our efforts to find innovative ways to improve our methods and achieve our vision, which is an organ for every person on the waiting list.”
Contracting a transportation service is just one of the tactics in what TOSA said is its strategic plan to provide more organs available for transplant being implemented this year. Other new improvement opportunities include adding additional staff and changing office models to optimize the opportunity for donation.
The all-in-one solution will provide seamless ground and air transport, NORA co-founder and CEO Don Jones said, eliminating the need to call various other services for individual tasks. Currently, NORA is contracted with several transplant programs as well as 18 other organ procurement organizations across the country.
“There is a great need for a program like ours that’s 100% dedicated to the organ donation industry,” Jones said. “They call us and we’re able to do so many of the services together that will ultimately save lives, which is most important.”
NORA’s staff will transport TOSA’s clinical team members to hospitals or airports so they can care for donor heroes. They will also manage the air transport of donated organs to transplant centers when necessary. Additionally, they will assist as a courier service to take materials to TOSA offices or labs as part of the donation process.
Today nearly 110,000 children and adults need an organ transplant. Unfortunately, 20 people die daily waiting.
One person has the power to save eight lives as an organ donor and can enhance the lives of an average of 75 others via cornea and tissue donation.
TOSA encourages residents to get the facts about organ donation and sign up at TOSA1.org.
