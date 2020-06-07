An Arlington man who slipped beneath the water after struggling on the Guadalupe River died on Sunday afternoon, New Braunfels police said.
Police said Chad Aaron Maples, 40, was seen struggling upriver by witnesses before he disappeared under the water. At about 3 p.m. officers with the police department and paramedics with the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 500 block of South Peace Ave. near Cypress Bend Park for reports of a possible drowning.
They arrived and found that bystanders had located the man and pulled him to a rock in the middle of the river. Officers brought him to shore and began administering life saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over those efforts.
Maples was transported to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace for Pct. 2 James "Rick" Walker.
Third water death this season
Last weekend a 22-year-old Houston woman died after she had trouble breathing after going unconscious in the Comal River.
On May 18, NBFD divers recovered the body of Jhonatan Zavaleta, 25, of Houston, who went missing while swimming in Canyon Lake near beach area of Comal Park. His apparent drowning was the first at the lake since July 17, 2019, when Cary Guffey, 53, of San Antonio, drowned and his friends rescued from choppy waters near Comal Park.
There were two Guadalupe River related deaths in the city last year. Roberto Chavez Celis, 29 of San Antonio, drowned July 17 while swimming near a campground in the 4500 block of River Road. In April, Eddie Torres, 38, of San Antonio was discovered drowned after a friend reported him missing near the 7200 block of Old Spring Branch Road.
