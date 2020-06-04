Which age groups get infected with the coronavirus the most? What’s the breakdown of coronavirus deaths by age?
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, young adults between 18 and 44 years have had the highest number of coronavirus infections.
As of late May, 4% of COVID-19 cases have been in people 0 to 17 years old, 39% of cases 18 to 44 years old, 35% of cases 45 to 64 years old, 10% of cases 65 to 74 years old and 12% of cases in people 75 years and older.
However, the majority of deaths are among senior citizens. According to the CDC data, 58.4% of the deaths have been people 75 years and older, 21.3% of deaths 65 to 74 years old, 17.6% of deaths 45 to 64 years old and 2.7% of deaths 18 to 44 years old. There may be a lag between when deaths take place and when the CDC includes them in their count.
I got a call saying Medicare beneficiaries can get a free coronavirus test. Is it legitimate?
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, scammers are offering COVID-19 tests to Medicare beneficiaries in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. These services are unapproved and illegitimate.
Fraudsters are targeting beneficiaries in several ways, including telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms and door-to-door visits.
The personal information collected can be used to fraudulently bill federal health care programs and commit medical identity theft. If Medicare or Medicaid denies the claim for an unapproved test, the beneficiary could be responsible for the cost.
Here are some tips from the department on ways to protect yourself:
Beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their Medicare or Medicaid numbers.
Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes.
Do not respond to or open hyperlinks in text messages about COVID-19 from unknown individuals.
Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on social media sites.
A physician or other trusted healthcare provider should assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing.
If you suspect COVID-19 fraud, contact National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or visit Justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.
