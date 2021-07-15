Like many other places across the country, Comal County's COVID numbers are going the wrong direction.
A little over a month ago, there were only two county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, half a dozen patients in local hospital beds and the active case count was below 200.
On Thursday, the public health office reported that 21 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. The ages of those hospitalized appears to be skewing younger than they have during previous surges of virus.
One person hospitalized was under the age of 18, two were in their 20s, one in their 30s, five in their 40s, 4 in their 50s, six in their 60s, and one each in their 70s and 80s.
That mirrors another trend that has been seen as the delta variant of the virus spreads across the country. While county health officials haven't confirmed any cases of the variant, that doesn't mean that it's not present and it's behind a large percentage of cases in neighboring San Antonio.
Local hospitals, which are caring for a mix of locals and others from outside the area, reported 24 COVID patients, with five in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties remained low at 3.87% but that's a figure that has also moved higher in recent weeks.
The seven-day positivity rates for the county have both risen back above 5% with the health office reporting the rate for the molecular test at 5.85% and 6.84% for the more common antigen test.
The county added two new deaths on Thursday as well as 36 new cases and 33 recoveries.
The deaths were both New Braunfels residents — a woman in her 90s who died at home on July 12 and a man in his 80s who died in a city hospital on July 2. There have now been 331 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
Like the hospitalizations, the new cases also skew younger, with eight of them under the age of 20, seven in their 20s, 11 in their 30s and 40s, 9 in their 50s and 60s and one over the age of 70.
Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said those numbers showed the pandemic wasn't over and urged those who haven't been vaccinated to take that step.
“While we have definitely seen some improvement, we are not out of the woods yet," Fraser said. "COVID-19 numbers, including hospitalizations are climbing again and patients are younger then we have seen in the past. I would encourage everyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated. Public Health is offering Pfizer for 12 years and older on Thursdays and Moderna for 18 years and older on Fridays.”
More than 88% of seniors over the age of 65 in Comal County have had at least one vaccination shot, and more than 80% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
More than 60% of eligible people in Comal County — those 12 and older — have had at least one shot, with almost 53% fully vaccinated. There have been no vaccinations approved for those younger than 12 in the United States yet.
Those interested in being vaccinated can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment with the county health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.