New Braunfels ISD is set to approve its budget on Monday including keeping the same tax rates.
The district will hold a public board hearing Monday at 6:30 p.m. and will go into its regular meeting at 7 p.m at the NBISD administration boardroom off 1000 Walnut Avenue.
The public hearing includes discussing the proposed budget and tax rate.
The rate for the maintenance and operations — which supports the general fund budget and covers various expenses such as tools, equipment, transportation and salaries — would be .8975.
The Interest and Sinking rate — which is applied to cover debt service for construction bonds approved by taxpayers — would be .3258.
The district’s proposed budget includes increased spending for programs such as art, band and athletics based on surveys from these areas.
The public hearing also includes discussion over the third installment of ESSER funds — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The district has used two out of three installments, and the third installment is for retention incentives for returning staff, jumpstarting funding, screening and data software and Chromebooks.
The meeting also covers Every Student Succeeds Act funds. Funding includes teacher and instructional aide salaries, closing achievement gaps in schools with high concentrations of low-income family students and the English Language Learner program.
The regular board meeting will cover budget amendments to the general fund, child nutrition fund and debt service.
Another item includes special education contract services, purchase of musical instruments for the new New Braunfels Middle school.
Other items include revisions to the NBISD LOCAL policy.
The next regular board meeting will be July 12 at 7 p.m. at the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom.
