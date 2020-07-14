The search for a man suspected in Tuesday robbery of an automated teller machine outside of a New Braunfels bank continues, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels Police Department officers were called to Wells Fargo bank in the 800 block of Loop 337, for reports of a robbery that occurred at an ATM outside of the facility.
“Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, an ATM repairman, who was approached by a black male wearing a red hoodie and a black face mask,” Ferguson said. “The suspect threatened the victim with a firearm, although no firearm was actually displayed.
“The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM before fleeing the scene in a black SUV, which was last seen turning onto Loop 337 in the direction of Common Street.”
Ferguson said no one was injured during the event. He said other information — such as a more detailed description of the suspect, the make and model of the getaway vehicle, and whether surveillance cameras are providing leads — were “part of the ongoing investigation” conducted by NBPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.
The last robbery occurring at a city financial facility occurred on Dec. 9, 2019, when a man departed on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash from Frost Bank in the 300 block of Landa Street. Ferguson said NBPD was still investigating the incident.
In September 2018, a 23-year-old New Braunfels man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing the same Wells Fargo location on May 19, 2017. Last September, a 33-year-old New Braunfels man pled guilty to holding up Chase Bank in the 600 block of South Walnut on Feb. 7, 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years adjudicated probation.
Anyone with information on the identity of Tuesday’s suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477; or leave tips online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
