New Braunfels Utilities’ network of ground and elevated water storage tanks will grow significantly when the calendar turns to 2022, according to officials, in an effort to increase its water storage capacity.
NBU currently maintains 14 ground storage tanks and 17 elevated storage tanks to serve its water customers.
According to Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer, three tank facilities currently under construction in the Loop 337 and Walnut Avenue area on the city’s west side are expected to go online by the end of January.
“In 2018, NBU conducted a water and wastewater master plan as well as an impact fee study,” Krause said. “Those studies revealed that the growth in the western and southeast portions of New Braunfels was beginning to outpace current water storage capacity. And additional tanks that are a part of the NBU five-year capital improvement plan are designed to provide a high level of service not only for the
customers anticipated to join our water system in the future but also for our existing customers.”
A ground storage tank under construction as part of the $6.4 million Grandview Pump Station Expansion will add 1.3 million gallons of water storage capacity and is expected to come online in August. Water for that tank facility would come from the Edwards Aquifer.
An elevated water tank in the Veremendi development near Loop 337 is expected to come online in November. That tank will hold 1.5 million gallons of water blended from the Edwards and Trinity aquifers.
An old tank that sits near the new facility is scheduled for decommissioning.
The Oakbrook elevated storage tank facility just north of the State Highway 46 and Loop 337 intersection with a capacity of 750,000 gallons of blended water from the Edwards and Trinity aquifers should come online in January.
Two other elevated storage tanks near the Westpointe shopping center are already active.
According to Krause, ground storage tanks are located at pumping facilities and serve as an additional water supply for associated pump stations should the supply source, which are groundwater wells and surface water treatment facilities, experience a short-term interruption in service.
Elevated storage tanks are located out in NBU’s distribution system and set a consistent water pressure for customers. The elevated tanks also provide additional water supply to help meet the highest water demand throughout the day and water storage in case of a fire or other type of emergency.
In the northern and eastern parts of New Braunfels, two additional elevated storage tanks are on the horizon within the next five years.
Officials anticipate that two elevated storage tanks with two million gallon capacities, one near Farm-to-Market Road 1044 and Schmidt Avenue and one on Conrads Lane between Goodwin and Hunter lanes, will come online in 2024.
A three-million-gallon ground storage tank near Old Fm 306 became active in 2020.
Krause said NBU is looking to update its water resources plan and impact fee study in 2022.
Additional water storage may be required as part of those plans, she said.
NBU is investing more than $563 million into more than 120 future projects over the next five years across its electric, water and wastewater programs.
