COVID-19’s physical threat is fading more and more with each vaccine. Reversing its economic threat is taking a bit longer – and New Braunfels and Comal County businesses dependent on tourism dollars hope Memorial Day weekend could be the spark.
“For the summer it’s going to be a great gauge of the number of Texans who are ready to get out and travel again,” said Michael Meek, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “By all indicators, it appears they are. Pre-bookings for attractions and hotels are very strong – some of the strongest we’ve seen.”
“Because of the vaccine distribution and the virus waning, I think people are ready to get out,” Meek said. “When there are economic downturns and families that normally travel to other states and countries over the summer, they vacation closer to home. New Braunfels is going to benefit from that as well.”
Hospitality hopes
The city’s hospitality industry – critical to the local economy – took the biggest hit during the pandemic, when people stayed home. Although short-term properties weren’t as adversely impacted, sharp declines in occupancy – between 44% and 50% – reduced hotel revenues by more than 30% between mid-March and December 2020.
“Every few years the Chamber performs an economic impact study,” Meek said before referring to preliminary numbers that compared hospitality industry losses between 2019 and 2020.
“Nationally it was down 40% to 50% percent but we fared a little better here than most places – I’d say we took a 25% to 30% hit,” Meek said, adding the industry as a whole was close to totaling $1 billion in revenues for the first time ever.
“Had things remained normal, without the pandemic, we would have approached that at the end of 2020 and who knows for 2021.”
Every quarter, the Chamber compiles economic and hotel occupancy reports on the previous three months of activity.
“Comparing January-March 2020 to January-March 2021, we were down 17.9%,” Meek said. “Although that is still a negative, you could consider what it could have been.”
Outfitters, restaurants and retailers have also had devastating revenue losses. A city survey taken four weeks after the March 2020 shutdown indicated a median revenue loss of $103,598, or 63%, between 2019 and 2020.
Some survived with funding through the federal CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program, others through the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. (4B Board) small business resource grant program, which aided 66 small businesses.
COVID survival for bars, outfitters
In July 2020, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission allowed bars to reclassify themselves as restaurants under alcohol permits based on two categories, bars with 51% or higher revenues from liquor sales, and restaurants with liquor revenues under 51%.
Bars had to prove half of their sales since April 1, 2020 fell below 51% of total revenues or pledge they would within 120 days. Many establishments in the county converted, and many of those that did are having problems keeping up with staffing.
“Like everyone else, we need employees right now,” said Jay Beringer, co-owner of Callahan’s Pub & Pizza on San Antonio Street, which kept pace after it stepped up pizza sales during the pandemic.
“The business is there – we’re not worried about that,” Beringer said. “Once it opened up 100%, for is it’s been plenty busy. I can find bartenders left and right, but we need others across the board. I never know cooks would be so hard to find.”
For all of those saved through federal, state and local grants, dozens of others couldn’t hang on. Those still standing have high hopes for the unofficial start of the summer season.
“It’s great to see everything coming back for the summer,” Beringer said. “But it’s going to be crazy busy. We’re in a different boat than most – we rode it through with pizza.”
The weekend could be the catalyst that leads others back from the economic abyss.
“We’re looking forward to having a good season,” said Matthew Hoyt, Corner Tubes owner and recently retired as the city’s District 4 councilmember. “We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community on the upcoming season – it should be a lot of fun.”
Rivers top tourist destinations
The city usually starts the tourism lobby before spring break, urging all to visit parks, buy at local businesses and visit other area draws, including Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch, Natural Bridge Caverns and the Gruene Historic District, with Gruene Hall, Texas’ oldest dance hall, Gristmill and Gruene General Store.
Above all, they urge to enjoy the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. In the years prior to the pandemic, the city worked to reverse the one area in its annual budgets that consistently built into costs of staffing rivers and parks.
In 2011 voters approved ordinances that banned possession of disposable containers and limited cooler sizes on the rivers within city limits. Both ordinances went on hiatus until a court battle delayed their permanent implementation before the 2018 season, when the city really began enforcing state laws banning the use and possession of glass and Styrofoam containers on rivers.
In 2018, council began adding parking spaces in city-owned lots, starting on Elizabeth Avenue across from the Wurstfest grounds. In 2019, more spaces opened on San Antonio Street between South Liberty Avenue and the Comal River Bridge, and in park bench drive-ups along Hinman Island Drive. In 2020, the city added spots near the city’s river operations building and parallel spaces on the east side of Mill Street.
In 2019, 4,200 signed up for Resident River Parking Passes, granting city residents free access to all lots on weekdays except for slots in Prince Solms Park. All of the lots had ParkMobile kiosks, which accepted payments and provided valuable attendance information.
Since 2018, river fund expenditures for police, river ops and litter and debris removal totaled $1.21 million in 2018, to $1.2 million in 2019, $1.32 million in 2019 and dropped to $710,000 last year. City river fund bailouts, covering disparities between river expenses and revenues, are budgeted at $77,735 for 2021 after totaling $6,120 in 2020, $141,070 in 2019, $0 in 2018, $34,745 in 2017 and $91,268 in 2016.
Overall parking revenues dropped to $242,270 last year, compared to $473,670 in 2019, $441,115 in 2018 – the year the city began expanding parking revenue opportunities after it was only $223,028 in collection in 2017 and $196,084 in 2016.
This year the city will take another hit, with the Elizabeth Avenue and Hinman Island lots out of commission until New Braunfels Utilities completes work in those areas on its South Kuehler Interceptor Project.
Out-of-towners
“Of course last year was a tough year on everyone – especially those with businesses associates with river recreation,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “We’re hopeful we’re going to see a return to normal this season.”
Ferguson agrees the city is seeing more and more visitors who had never been in the city before.
“It may be because everyone wants to get out after COVID, or they are looking for low-cost entertainment. In any case, it presents the challenge of people being unfamiliar with the river situation in New Braunfels,” Ferguson said, asking that they visit tubeinbewbraunfels.com and nbtexas.org for the rules of the river.
“We encourage visitors to check out both websites ahead of their visits to find the rules, find parking and other details that will make their trip as seamless as possible,” he said.
