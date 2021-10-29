New Braunfels continues to see a trend of double-digit increases in sales tax revenue, compared to last year’s pandemic-depressed figures, data from the Texas Comptroller’s Office shows.
Sales tax revenue from August transactions received this month by the city increased by more than $900,000, about 30.4%, compared to the same month last year.
City officials will find a check from the Comptroller’s Office of nearly $3.9 million in the mailbox this month. The city collected about $3 million from August 2020 sales.
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues continue to be affected by base effects: The pandemic suppressed year-ago revenue collections compared to this year’s collections.
“It certainly rounds out a much higher than anticipated level of growth for our summer months,” Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, told members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board last week. “If you look at the average period of growth from May through August, which is the undefined tourism season, the average growth rate during that time for sales tax was 25.8%, certainly exceeding anything we could have projected or expected.”
During the first 11 months of the 2020 fiscal year, sales tax revenue increased 20.1% compared to the same period the year before.
According to Werner, retail sales tax collections were up 19% in August, wholesale markets were up 24% and food, primarily fast food and sit-down restaurants, was up 23%.
Werner added that general services sales tax revenue, which includes tourism-based businesses and industries that saw the greatest effects from the pandemic, was up 57% in August.
“That’s a continuation of a trend for those businesses over the past several months,” he said.
Sales tax revenue from manufacturing businesses was up 61%, according to Werner.
Ashley Landerman, co-owner of 2tarts Bakery in New Braunfels, said the business is “on the rise,” but not quite at pre-pandemic levels. She estimates that the bakery has seen a 25% increase in business compared to last year.
“We’re still trying to get to where we were,” Landerman said. “We’re still chasing pre-pandemic sales because we cut back. We’re still a viable business. We just had to scale back. Also, hiring is really hard — that’s hurt us from being able to open fully. We want to reopen the dining room and extend our hours to late-night, which is what we were known for. Once we do that, we’ll be closer to our goal.”
Comal County also saw a double-digit increase in sales tax revenue and will receive around $1.95 million this month from August sales, up about 31.9% compared to a year ago.
Bulverde will receive $214,493 this month, an increase of about 13.7% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $43,979, up 32.1% compared to the same month a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 20.6% more than a year ago.
According to Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.15 billion in September, 22.3% more than a year ago. The majority of September sales tax revenue is based on sales made in August and remitted to the agency in September.
Compared to September 2019, sales tax collections were up 14.8%.
“September state sales tax collections rebounded sharply above last year’s pandemic-depressed level while strongly surpassing pre-pandemic levels as well,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from all major economic sectors were up by double-digit percentages from a year ago, indicating vigorous spending by both businesses and consumers.
Despite continuing shortages of building materials, chemicals, semiconductors and other critical inputs due to weather and pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, Hegar said, receipts from the construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors rose sharply.
Collections from the oil- and gas-mining sector almost doubled from a year ago, as drilling activity continued to rise while remaining substantially below pre-pandemic levels.
“Within the retail trade sector, rapid growth continued in receipts from big-box retailers, which grew strongly during last year’s shut-down period, while receipts from mall-based department stores grew moderately, Hager said. “Among more specialized retailers, the fastest growth in receipts was from clothing stores and electronics and appliance stores, as has been the case in recent months. Receipts from online general merchandisers continued to grow moderately from last year’s elevated levels.”
Hegar added that as a portion of alcoholic beverage consumption has shifted back to on-premise consumption at bars and restaurants since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, receipts from food and beverage stores have ceased to grow, though they remain above pre-pandemic levels.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in September was up 17.8% compared to the same period a year ago and 14.9% compared to 2019.
Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes, most of which were up sharply from a year ago due to base effects:
• Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $547 million, up 2% from September 2020 and 26% from September 2019.
• Motor fuel taxes — $321 million, up 9% from September 2020 and down 1% from September 2019.
• Oil production tax — $392 million, up 72% from September 2020 and up 17% from September 2019.
• Natural gas production tax — $252 million, the highest monthly amount since October 2008, up 255% from September 2020 and up 155% from September 2019.
• Hotel occupancy tax — $51 million, up 50% from September 2020 and down 5% from September 2019.
• Alcoholic beverage taxes — $122 million, up 56% from September 2020 and up 4% from September 2019.
