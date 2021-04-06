The New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation says it's hard at work rescheduling events because of the pandemic and raising money for the district and community it appreciates so much.
Plans have changed for several events, such as the Taste of the Town, the Surprise Grant Accolade Parade and Distinguished Alumni dinner ceremony.
Although events were shuffled around, NBISD Education Foundation executive director Reagan Parks said she is hopeful that future events will return to normal.
“We had to think outside the box, that’s why we are having the Taste of the Town remix,” Parks said. “But we’re excited for February 2022 to go back to our tradition of Taste of the Town where we can all gather socially, eating and drinking and socializing together and tasting some of the delicious food the local restaurants and local participants had provided to us as well as raising money for the teachers and students of the district.”
The foundation was established in 1999, and has since provided funds not available through the district’s normal operating budget for school programs and activities.
Taste of the Town - REMIX
The New Braunfels ISD Taste of the Town Event, where patrons enjoy an evening of socializing, sampling local restaurant food, and raising money for the district, will look a little different this year.
Instead of its usual February event, local restaurants and sponsors are teaming up to give samples to teachers at each campus until May to recognize their hard work during the pandemic.
Sponsors are still signing up and will donate to the foundation to raise money for grants.
“Because of COVID and health and safety precautions required, we had to shake things up a bit," Parks said. "We are teaming up with sponsors and local restaurants to add an extra dose of gratitude to the teachers of NBISD by bringing a touch of Taste of the Town to the NBISD campuses during monthly staff meetings this spring semester. What we’ve said is it’s a delicious way to make a difference.”
The event normally brings hundreds to the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center where local restaurants provided “tastes” from their menus and patrons enjoyed live music from the New Braunfels High School Jazz band, an auction and a raffle.
Distinguished Alumni
Distinguished Alumni were typically announced in May or June and are honored in September during a banquet and the varsity football’s halftime show. Because of the pandemic, ceremonies were canceled last year and there are tentative plans for a banquet ceremony for this fall.
The 2020-2021 recipients will be announced in the Herald-Zeitung.
Typically three recipients are selected based on leadership, outstanding moral character and empathy towards others in their professional and personal lives, Parks said.
They have to have graduated from the district but do not need to live in New Braunfels to qualify. Examples include mentors, role models, business or professional leaders or civic volunteers.
2019’s Distinguished Alumni were Kliff Kingsbury, Paula DiFonzo and Ernie Jergins.
Surprise Grant Accolade Parade
The Surprise Grant Accolade Parade is slated for May 7 and planning is in the works.
The parade celebrates the foundation awarding teacher grants with drumline members playing, the foundation’s board members, sponsors and the Unicorn mascot surprising teachers with their grants.
Parks said the foundation had to get creative with its events last year, but support for the foundation and the district has not changed.
“So far it’s going good,” Parks said. “We’ve always had great support and great sponsors. Our community is great and always making sure the district is supported and our teachers are supported in anything and everything that they need for our students.”
For more information on supporting the foundation, go to www.nbisdedfoundation.org
For more information about how to be a sponsor or participant in this years Taste of the Town REMIX, email nbisdedfoundation@gmail.com or visit their website at www.nbisdedfoundation.org or nbtasteofthetown.com.
