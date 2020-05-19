Comal County commissioners will consider approving another change order for the new county jail and an order addressing disposals of surplus county property when they meet Thursday.
Commissioners on March 19 approved an $113,732 change order submitted by Yates/Sundt Joint Venture to construct and install blocks connected to housing pod ceilings, with the cost subtracted from county contingency in the $72 million project.
Thursday’s order, for revisions to privacy screenings that eliminate conflicts with HVAC installations, totals $74,376 and will also be drawn from county contingency, leaving $1.563 million remaining.
Comal County has withheld $2,000 for each day Yates/Sundt fell past its original projected completion date of Dec. 11, 2019. Both entities project the facility to open sometime in June, after inspections by the city of New Braunfels and Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Also Thursday, commissioners will approve an order for sales or auctions of surplus property, which they last approved in August. The new order begins that earlier, after completions of the renovated Landa Building, new jail and clearing of the Courthouse Annex to begin renovations June 1.
After receiving citizen comments and reports from elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Continuing the construction bond and granting a one-year extension of roads and other improvements within the addition to the north phase of the Copper Ridge subdivision.
• Renaming Ludwig Trail to Aleman Way, both located near the intersection of Windmill Lane and East Ammann Road.
• A variance request addressing existing driveway and non-easement access at Whitewater Amphitheatre, adjacent to Texas Department of Transportation road improvements in the 11800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 306.
• Purchases of two wireless video/audio extenders used for jail administration; a $50,000 line-item budget transfer covering unanticipated cost increases of indigent burials the rest of 2020.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
