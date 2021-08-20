New Braunfels City Councilmembers on Monday are expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance extending the existing school zone on Avery Parkway.
The city’s engineering staff received a request to investigate Avery Parkway during school peak hours to add yellow center line pavement markings, crosswalks and all-way stop control at the intersections with Conner Drive and Avery Ranch Drive. According to officials, the request is related to speeding concerns and pedestrian safety.
Clear Spring Elementary School is located on Avery Parkway within the Avery Park subdivision. There is an existing school zone with static school zone signs on Avery Parkway at the intersection with Wood Drake to about 500 feet north of Conner Drive.
The measure would extend the existing school zone on Avery Parkway on the northeast side to 200 feet northeast of Avery Ranch Drive with no changes to time frames as well as call for the installation of crosswalk markings on Avery Parkway at the intersection with Avery Ranch Drive and on Conner Drive at the intersection with Avery Parkway.
During the meeting, Library Director Gretchen Pruett will deliver a presentation regarding the New Braunfels Public Library’s long-term master plan.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
Consider a resolution regarding a request from the Heritage Society of New Braunfels to waive the application fee for rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family residence in the C-1 Local Business District at 1370 Church Hill Drive.
Consider amendments to the agreement with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, Inc.
Consider authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to accept grant funding to continue implementation of the Dry Comal Creek and Comal River Watershed Protection Plan.
Consider a purchase from Chastang Autocar, Chastang Ford and Rush Truck Centers of Texas, LP for heavy equipment collection vehicles and service vehicles for the Solid Waste Division and to declare the replaced vehicles as surplus.
Consider annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2021.
Consider a professional services agreement with Clarion Associates LLC to create a Unified Development Code.
Consider renewing the following annual contracts, as allowed for by their contract language: purchase of vehicles, pavement marking services, auditing services, EMS medical supplies, third party assistance with permit application review, third party building permit application plan reviews, third party engineering development permit reviews and administrative support for Community Development Block Grants.
Consider continuation of golf concessionaire services with River Hofbrau through a new lease agreement for the Landa Park Golf Course.
Consider a purchase increase with GTS Technology Solutions, Inc. for additional networking equipment at Fire Station No. 2, Fire Station No. 3 and Police Headquarters, and a 5% owners’ contingency with permission for the city manager to execute change orders up to the contingency amount.
Consider a purchase with Chastang Ford for three Fire Department vehicles to support operations and emergency services.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance amendment extending the existing school zone on Avery Parkway.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Section 2-130 of the City of New Braunfels Code of Ordinances to align with the City Charter.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment to align all terms for city board and commissions to begin Dec. 1 or June 1.
Consider a resolution consenting to the issuance of unlimited tax bonds by Comal County Water Improvement District No. 1A, a water improvement district located within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Consider approval of proposed amendments to the city’s Drainage and Erosion Control Manual.
Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 58, Floods, Article II. - Flood Damage Prevention.
Hold a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow a duplex on a lot less than 8,000 square feet in area in the R-2 Single and Two-family District addressed at 2662 Second St.
Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family house and garage apartment in the C-1 Local Business District addressed at 556 N. Union Ave.
Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 7,406 square feet (0.17-acre) at 157 S. Guenther Ave., from “SND-1” Special Neighborhood District - 1to “C-2A” Central Business District.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89332004990.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 893 3200 4990.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
