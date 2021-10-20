New Braunfels City Council members on Monday appointed a 10-member redistricting committee tasked with helping redraw the boundary lines of the city’s six council districts based on population growth recorded in the 2020 Census.
Following the 2020 Census data release, New Braunfels began work on redistricting, a process that uses the community’s changing demographics to reconfigure city council member district boundaries.
The committee will work with the city’s consultant, Alan Bojorquez from Austin-based Bojorquez Law Firm, P.C., to review the census data and make recommendations to the city council.
Seven of the members were appointed directly by a member of New Braunfels City Council, while the remaining three members were elected at large by a vote of council members from those that applied for the committee.
Kim Farlow, Sherry Harrison and Rob Smith were appointed as at-large members.
The following individuals were appointments made by city council members: mayoral appointment, Meg Guerra; District 1, Andres Campos-Delgado; District 2, Christopher Willis; District 3, Atanacio Campos; District 4, Jay Hogue; District 5, Wayne Peters; and District 6, Stuart Hansmann.
The committee’s makeup is similar to what the city used for redistricting council member boundaries following the 2010 Census.
According to City Secretary Caitlin Krobot, 22 people applied for the three at-large positions, with 18 of those eligible for consideration. Four individuals who applied reside within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and were not eligible for service on the committee.
The census, taken every 10 years and serves as the official population count of the United States and its five territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was completed between April 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2020.
The Census Bureau released redistricting data on Aug. 19, with the complete summary data tables slated for release towards the end of 2021.
The data indicated that New Braunfels’ population on April 1, 2020, was 90,403, an increase of 56.83% from 10 years ago. The city’s population density is about 1,986 people per square mile.
Census data for New Braunfels is available on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members issued a proclamation recognizing Chamber of Commerce week.
