A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in a car outside a local apartment complex on Monday morning, police said.
Police were called to the Sage Apartments in the 2500 block of West San Antonio Street around 7:20 a.m. after the bodies were discovered inside a black Dodge Challenger in the apartment complex parking lot, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator.
“Police arrived on the scene and found that both the male and the female had suffered fatal gunshot wounds,” Ferguson said, adding NBPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives and crime scene technicians were called and began their investigation.
Ferguson said Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust pronounced both dead at the scene and ordered autopsies. They were identified as 34-year-old Michael Dewayne Logue and 37-year-old Desiree Bernarducci, both of New Braunfels.
“Based on the preliminary results of the investigation, this incident is currently considered a homicide-suicide,” Ferguson said. “It is believed that the male and the female knew each other and that the male fatally shot the female with a handgun before turning the gun on himself.”
Ferguson said one of the two owned the car and one resided at the complex, but would not specify which one. He said those other questions are part of “an ongoing investigation.”
“The final determinations about the circumstances surrounding their deaths are still pending autopsy results and continued investigation,” he said.
Deadly start
Monday’s homicide is the third in the city this year and fourth since Nov. 30.
Zachary Barrera, 17, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of his sister, 16-year-old Gabrielle Barrera at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Circle on Feb. 8, will have a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday.
On Jan. 22, Iris Velasquez, 32 of New Braunfels, was found stabbed to death inside a residence in the 1500 block of Allison Drive. Crystal Marie Madrigales, 29, of Alton, Texas, was arrested and charged the same day with first-degree murder.
On Dec. 11, Koever Michael Henke-Wommack, 22, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the Nov. 30 shooting death of 31-year-old Stephan Fox of New Braunfels. Police say Henke-Wommack was attempting to rob Fox, whose body was found inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue.
