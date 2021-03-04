Area public school districts on Wednesday continued to review the latest COVID guidance from the state, which included an update from the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA, which oversees the state’s public schools, issued an 11-page update following Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34, which cancels mask mandates and restores commerce throughout to 100% effective Wednesday.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance (allowing) a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy,” the agency said.
The TEA said its update can take effect immediately but open to changes as warranted by the state’s public health situation in the coming months. Before the update, the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts said they plan to follow the state’s lead.
“Until we have further guidance, our health protocols will remain in place including universal mask wearing in our schools. These protocols, mitigation efforts and CDC best practices are in place not only to protect the spread of COVID-19 but to also ensure the ability of New Braunfels ISD schools to remain open,” said Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director.
“We will make a decision that is in line with our overarching goal of keeping our schools open while maintaining the health and safety of students and staff,” Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim said. “Until then, we will continue to follow our current health and safety protocols.”
GA-34 continues TEA’s authority over COVID-19 prevention measures and requirements in place in public schools, with the latest guidance addressing on-campus and remote instruction; activities occurring on school campuses and outside UIL academic and sports competitions; all activities that teachers, staff, or students must complete that cannot be accomplished virtually, and visits by parents and general public.
The TEA recommends after-school providers and other programs operating in conjunction with campuses follow the same guidance, and recommends public schools consult with local public health authorities before making final decisions on revising current guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.