The New Braunfels Food Bank is the beneficiary of a recent $20,000 donation from Amazon.
Company officials said the donation will provide food to thousands of area residents who are food insecure or economically impacted during the outbreak. The donation also comes as food banks across the country face diminishing resources.
“The donation comes at a very good time for us,” said Monica Borrego, executive director at the New Braunfels Food Bank. “We’ve been in COVID-19 response mode for a few months at this point. We still see that as something that we’re going to be working with for a while longer, especially since we’re seeing the number of cases going up again. It comes at a great time for us to be able to maintain food distribution for families who need it.”
Eric S. Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio/New Braunfels Food Bank, said the recent gift comes at a time when food banks are seeing record numbers of families, seniors and children needing help, many for the first time.
“Amazon continues to set the bar for corporate engagement and has been a long-time supporter of the New Braunfels Food Bank, providing us with leadership on our board, hundreds of volunteers, donated product, and much more,” Cooper said. “Thank you, Amazon, for ensuring food is available to all in their season of need.”
The New Braunfels Food Bank serves as a branch facility for the San Antonio Food Bank.
In addition to this donation, Amazon officials said the company is donating to food banks and depositories in other regions in Texas, including Houston and North Texas.
John Capriccioso, general manager of Amazon’s fulfillment center in San Marcos, said the ability to positively impact the communities where the company’s associates live and work is essential.
“Our partnership with the New Braunfels Food Bank has given us a tremendous outlet to help our surrounding communities through item donations, coordinated volunteer time, our collective advocacy voice, and financial support with grants like these,” Capriccioso said.
Through a network of more than 500 partners, New Braunfels Food Bank serves 58,000 individuals a week. It distributes millions of pounds of food and groceries a year to combat hunger.
The food bank’s distribution hours are from 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
To learn more about how the New Braunfels Food Bank is responding to the pandemic, visit https://nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse.
