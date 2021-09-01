New Braunfels Utilities will temporarily close the Landa Street Bridge between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday to replace aging utility poles.
Greenstone Electric Services, the contractor, will replace poles on Landa Street near the low clearance train overpass east of the Wurstfest grounds and just west of Landa Park Drive, next to River City Advocacy.
Landa Street will close between Landa Park Drive and West Zink Street for crews to safely maneuver large equipment. Detours include:
- Westbound traffic on Landa will detour north on West Zink up to North Market Avenue, continuing east to East San Antonio Street. Detoured traffic will continue to South Walnut Avenue, continuing west and back on to Landa.
- Eastbound traffic will detour north on Landa Park Drive to Playground Drive, then continue west to Fredericksburg Road. Traffic will be routed west on Landa Street to North Walnut, then south to West San Antonio, and then north onto Seguin Avenue. Traffic will then be routed west onto North Seguin to end back on Landa Street.
Traffic officers will be on-site to direct traffic. All work should be completed as scheduled, weather permitting. Contact Kayla Cruz at kcruz@nbutexas.com with any questions regarding the project.
