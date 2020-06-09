Two New Braunfels water venues will open to the public this week.
Schlitterbahn plans to open its waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston on Saturday, initially for season pass holders.
Online reservations will be required for all guests.
The parks have implemented new health, safety and hygiene protocols. They are also limiting the capacity to allow for a phased opening.
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels General Manager Darren Hill said safety is the highest priority.
“We’re ready to have fun again with enhanced safety measures and operational procedures implemented throughout both of our waterparks and resort properties that align with CDC guidance and are informed by our internal and industry health and safety experts,” Hill said. “We appreciate the support and guidance from local officials and the Governor’s Task Force during the reopening process, and we’re ready to again deliver the ‘Hottest, Coolest Time in Texas.’”
The health, safety and hygiene enhancements throughout the properties will allow the parks to open at limited capacity while complying with state and local health guidelines.
The new protocols include:
A new online reservation system; each guest must have a reservation before their visit to enable capacity management
A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours before admission
A touchless temperature
screening before entering the facility for both guests and associates
Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols
Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines
Limited guest/associate contact
Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas
Additional hand sanitization stations
Capacity management throughout the park
Water parks were allowed to reopen with limited occupancy after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month.
The Landa Park Aquatic Complex will open Wednesday with limitations.
According to information on the city’s website, only the spring-fed pool will be available and at 50% capacity — about 400 visitors.
Larger attractions, such as the rope swing and the large slide, will remain closed.
Admission will be first come, first served.
For more information about the aquatic complex, visit www.nbtexas.org/2574/Landa-Park-Aquatic-Complex.
More infections
Two H-E-B employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the San Antonio-based grocery chain announced on its website Tuesday.
An employee who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 was last at the Bulverde H‑E‑B plus! location at 20725 Highway 46 on Sunday, and an employee who tested positive was last seen at the location at 1655 W. State Highway 46 in New Braunfels on Monday.
“All partners at the location have been notified and the store has been cleaned and sanitized and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices,” a website statement read. “While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.”
Some restaurants have been temporarily closing to clean and sanitize after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Muck & Fuss temporarily closed Monday after an employee tested positive. According to a Facebook post, the staff member was last on-site on Friday at 4 p.m.
“During our closure, the restaurant will undergo a professional, CDC approved deep cleaning and sanitization,” the post read. “In an additional effort to ensure safety, all employees will be tested before returning to work. We are working with local health officials to ensure we are doing everything we can to reopen safely.”
No reopening date was announced.
Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar plans to reopen on Friday after an employee tested positive.
According to a Facebook post, the employee had no symptoms while at work, but developed them during their time away, and had no close contact with staff or customers.
At Mozie’s, an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus last worked on May 28.
The restaurant’s social media post said testing had been made available to Mozie’s employees. No reopening date was announced.
2tarts Bakery closed on Sunday after a part-time employee tested positive.
A posting said the bakery would reopen Thursday. Customers who had an order for pick up Sunday to Wednesday can email manager@2tarts.com to process a refund.
McAdoo’s Seafood Company closed Saturday after a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post from the restaurant, the remaining staff at McAdoo’s was tested for the virus. The restaurant has since reopened.
Black’s BBQ in New Braunfels closed Friday after a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant has since reopened.
Granzin’s Bar-B-Q closed May 20 after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant has since reopened.
Restaurants have been able to offer dine-in service at 50% capacity since last month and will be allowed to expand to 75% occupancy Friday as part of the third phase of Abbott’s reopening plan.
