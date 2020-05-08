New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. High near 85F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.