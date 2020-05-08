What is contact tracing?
Contact tracing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a core disease control measure employed by local and state health department personnel and is considered an essential strategy for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In contact tracing, public health staff works with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious.
Public health officials then warn these exposed individuals or contacts of their potential exposure as rapidly and sensitively as possible.
Public health staff only inform the contact that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection, the CDC says. They are not told the identity of the patient who may have exposed them.
Public health officials provide contacts with education, information and support to understand their risk, what they should do to separate themselves from others who are not exposed, monitor themselves for illness, and the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they do not feel sick.
Contacts are encouraged to stay home and maintain social distance from others until 14 days after their last exposure, in case they also become ill. They should monitor themselves by checking their temperature twice daily and watching for cough or shortness of breath.
Contacts who develop symptoms should promptly isolate themselves and notify public health staff. They should be immediately evaluated for infection and the need for medical care, according to the CDC.
How long is someone contagious after getting coronavirus?
A: The CDC has issued guidelines for when a coronavirus patient is released from isolation. Under the guidelines, the patient should be free from fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, is no longer showing symptoms and has tested negative on at least two consecutive respiratory specimens collected at least 24 hours apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.