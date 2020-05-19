New Braunfels will become home to new charter school facilities in 2021.
This week, officials with Weslaco-based IDEA Public Schools announced the addition of two schools — IDEA New Braunfels Academy and College Prep. Both campuses will open in August 2021 with grades pre-K-second and sixth-grade and will add a new class every year until it is a fully scaled pre-K-12 grade campus.
“We are excited about the continued expansion of IDEA schools in the San Antonio area with the addition of IDEA New Braunfels,” said Rolando Posada, regional superintendent for IDEA San Antonio. “We look forward to serving and supporting students, families, and community members in San Antonio and to be entering the community of New Braunfels. Our top priority is providing a quality education to our scholars that will prepare them to succeed in college and beyond.”
The facilities are slated for construction at the corner of West County Line Road and South Seguin Avenue.
IDEA Public Schools entered San Antonio in 2012, with IDEA Carver Academy.
In August, IDEA San Antonio is expected to serve 16,500 students at 28 schools and is poised to serve 29,000 at 37 schools by 2022.
Founded in 2000, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150 students to a network of tuition-free, pre-K-12 public charter schools in the United States. Currently, the IDEA network serves nearly 53,000 college-bound students in 96 schools across Texas and Louisiana.
For the 14th consecutive year, according to school officials, 100% of seniors have been accepted to college, and for the past 13 years, nearly 100% of graduating seniors have enrolled in college.
