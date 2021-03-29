Comal County opened its vaccine standby list to all residents ages 18 and older for the first time on Monday as the state expanded its eligibility requirements to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Previously vaccinations had been limited to people by age, employment or health conditions, but the state announced last week that those restrictions would be lifted.
While state eligibility rules allow for people 16 and older to be vaccinated, Comal County’s clinics will only be for those over 18 because it is distributing the Moderna vaccine. The two-shot Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson single shot haven’t been approved for people under the age of 18. Only the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is cleared for those who are 16 and 17 years old.
The state is still urging vaccine providers to prioritize those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19’s worst outcomes.
Registration is available at www.co.comal.tx.us. Officials said registering online is the best option for residents because phone resources are limited, but those who do not have computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
As vaccine doses become available, residents will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Officials said they expect the vaccine availability to improve this next week. County health officials plan to host a vaccine clinic on Thursday.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Guadalupe County and the city of Seguin plan to administer 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 1,000 Moderna second doses at a clinic scheduled for Tuesday at the Seguin Coliseum.
Residents can sign up for Seguin’s vaccine standby list at www.Seguintexas.gov/covidvaccine.
People are not required to get vaccinated in the county they reside in.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 59,960 people have received at least one vaccine dose in Comal County and 22,835 are fully vaccinated. About 16 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated.
In Guadalupe County, 51,611 people have received at least one dose and 21,383 people, 16.5% of the county’s population, are fully vaccinated.
The state is counting people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as fully vaccinated. They are also included with the people who have received at least one dose.
As of Sunday, 10.5 million doses have been administered — 7 million people have received at least one dose and 3.7 million people, or 12.7% of the state’s population, are fully vaccinated.
Officials said people can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine. Grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals are also offering vaccination opportunities.
Comal County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to decline on Monday, with health officials reporting 11 new cases of the virus and 13 recoveries.
Five of the new cases are confirmed while six are probable.
No deaths were reported on Monday.
The county now has 177 active COVID-19 cases, with five of those patients hospitalized.
Local hospitals reported caring for nine COVID patients on Monday, with two in intensive care and two on ventilators. Officials said not all of those patients are county residents and not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
The regional hospitalization rate – the percentage of beds used by virus patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties — continued to drop on Monday, sitting at 3.67%.
On Sunday, there were at least 3,104 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.
The state reported 13,003 available staffed hospital beds, including 1,154 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 4.7% of total hospital beds.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate, which marks the percentage of tests with a positive result, stood at 4.41% for the molecular test and 2.74% for the more widespread and inexpensive antigen test.
Comal County has seen 9,654 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
