Thursday night’s trick-or-treating will be the coldest in years throughout New Braunfels and Comal County, where temperatures will near freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.
An upper level system pushed a reinforcing cold front through South Central Texas on Wednesday and the first sustained nightly freezes this season northwest of New Braunfels.
“We have a freeze warning out for the Hill Country for Wednesday night, with local temperatures dropping into the mid-30s,” said Cory Van Pelt, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport. “It will be more of a widespread freeze for the area Thursday night and Friday night.”
The NWS says Thursday evening will certainly be more treat than trick as clearing skies and winds between 10-20 mph will quickly drop temperatures from the 50s into the 40s by 8 p.m. and approach freezing — with wind chills into the 20s — by early Friday morning.
“It should be around 33 here in town Thursday night and a light freeze in the Hill Country, just enough to bring some frost to some areas,” Van Pelt said. “Some areas could drop lower.”
According to NWS statistics, the earliest freeze in the San Antonio was 32 degrees on Oct. 30, 1917. The coldest Halloween high and low temperatures in New Braunfels were 49 degrees and 32 degrees on Oct. 31, 1993. By the way, the earliest freeze recorded in New Braunfels was 31 degrees on Oct. 20, 1989.
There wasn’t much rain with the latest cool blast — only 0.03 inches recorded between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the local area — and it will remain dry into next week. Highs should be in the low 60s Friday through Sunday, with lows in the 40s. Highs will rebound and reach 71 on Monday and 77 on Tuesday.
Van Pelt said the trend will stay pretty normal through the first full week of November.
“The longer range forecast calls for it to get colder by mid-November, starting between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13, with temperatures dropping below normal,” he said.
