Storms predicted to dump as much as 10 inches of rain in portions of South Central Texas will bring far less than previously expected, forecasters said Wednesday afternoon.
A low pressure system in western New Mexico was expected to slowly move east Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, pushing heavy rains south and east of the area and all but eliminating flooding fears in New Braunfels and Comal County.
“Most of the heavy rain has pushed southward into the coastal plain,” said Eric Platt, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport. “The area should be cloudy and cool with maybe a sprinkle here and there, but most of the heavy rain has definitely shifted toward the coast.”
Unofficially on Tuesday the NWS reported 1.85 inches of rain fell at the airport, most of it from storm cells that produced high winds, hail and lightning in the city and county between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A 65 mph wind gust was reported in the Creekside area, with county areas reporting hail between a half-inch and 1-inch in diameter.
NWS weather spotters reported 2.23 inches of rain outside of New Braunfels, 1.79 inches in Boerne, 1.66 inches in Seguin and 1.23 inches in Fischer for the 24-hour period ending at midnight Tuesday.
Regional rain totals fell under predictions throughout the region, with only .54 inches at Austin Bergstrom Airport and .27 inches at San Antonio International Airport. Comal County and Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Travis and Williamson counties remain under flood watches until 1 p.m. Thursday.
While Comal County will continue to see spotty showers and storms, the severe weather threat is all but gone. Tuesday’s storms brought minor power outages and temporarily closed low-lying roads, with power restored and roads reopened Wednesday morning.
The Comal River closed to recreation Tuesday afternoon; city officials said late Wednesday they would evaluate its status before determining when it will reopen. City and county emergency operations centers remained on standby, though the area won’t see the heavy storms previously predicted the rest of the week.
“The rain chances won’t be terribly great, with hit-and-miss showers this afternoon and this evening,” Platt said. “It should be pretty dry late tonight and a slight chance of rain tomorrow.”
Despite rumbles of thunder, the NWS decreased Wednesday’s rain chances from 70% to 50% for the remainder of the day and to 20% on Thursday. Platt said afternoon heating would raise high temperatures from the upper 60s on Wednesday to the low 80s Thursday afternoon.
The NWS revised rain chances to 20% for Thursday, 50% for Friday, 70% on Saturday and 50% Sunday. Monday and Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Monday and 30% on Tuesday.
“It will fall into the typical pattern of scattered afternoon showers,” Platt said.
