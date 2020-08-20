A Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot Thursday trying to serve an arrest warrant in Spring Branch.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies were serving the felony warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch.
“While attempting to serve the warrant, one of our deputies was shot,” Smith said. “Air Life transported the deputy to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
Smith said a suspect has been apprehended.
No further information, such as the time and gender of the deputy wounded in the incident, was immediately available Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
