Comal County Commissioners approved the first step toward repairing a dam critical to the Comal River Watershed along with a handful of other items on Thursday.
They approved a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, which will fund 65% to construct a small wall along the top of Eikel-Blank Dam, one of six floodwater retarding structures in the county designed to protect New Braunfels and eastern county areas from flooding.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said the NCRS approved the dam for rehabilitation and the concrete wall, about 3-feet, 9-inches tall, would go atop and across the dam a projected cost of between $3.5 million and $5 million. The MOU gets the ball rolling on planning, surveying and designs, all expected to take up to two years, with at least another year at least for construction.
The county’s 35% share will come from the state, and reduced through in-kind contributions of services and land rights acquisitions. Hornseth estimated the cost to the county, at present, is between $61,250 and $87,500.
“This MOU allows this whole process to begin and we recommend taking advantage these cost-sharing and other arrangements for assistance,” Hornseth said.
Commissioners held non-agenda discussion on items related to the COVID-19 crisis during their weekly meeting but took no action. They issued a proclamation declaring April Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the county before approving:
• Acceptance of road construction and infrastructure improvements and releasing developer surety in a section of the Meyer Ranch subdivision; an amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Canyon Lake Hills subdivision; acceptance of developer construction bonds, surety and infrastructure agreements in portions of the Meyer’s Landing and Heatherfield subdivisions.
• A $40,819 contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract for county law enforcement services Canyon Lake-area parks between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
• $6,600 from the Justice Court Technology Fund to purchase WatchGuard video system equipment for the Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 constable’s offices.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
