The COVID-19 crisis has introduced a new day for city government meetings, which now are mirroring the ultimate in social distancing through Zoom teleconferencing.
The New Braunfels Independent School District was the first to feature elected officials in the remote format on March 23. After the City Council meeting that night, city staffers began planning an online platform to host city meetings, and Zoom was successfully rolled out for Tuesday’s planning commission meeting.
Mayor Barron Casteel said this week the city tested council members’ tablets, computers and cell phones to make sure all were compatible with Zoom’s audio and video needs when the meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday.
“We want to continue to provide a safe environment during the response to the coronavirus, therefore City Council members and city staff will conduct the meeting remotely,” Casteel said. “In the interest of transparency and safety, we will individually join the meeting via our homes as we adhere to the Stay Home/Work Safe guidelines.”
Beginning Tuesday, council will host a series of citizen forums through Zoom, all designed to provide residents with more on the city’s virus response. Council members and staffers will receive questions from citizens connecting to Zoom online or via telephone.
City Council meetings, including Monday’s video conference, are live streamed on the city website and aired on cable television local government access channels, Spectrum channel 21 and AT&T/U-verse channel 99.
“As always, the public can join the meeting to watch, listen or discuss topics on the posted agenda,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “Those wishing to participate or speak on a specific agenda item are asked to enter email addresses, full names and observe meeting protocols and customs during the meeting.”
Meeting details
Zoom can be accessed through www.nbtexas.org/citycouncil. Those wishing to join the meeting without video are asked to call toll-free to 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and enter the webinar ID number, 845 166 649.
Similar to council’s March 23 meeting, participants in the citizen’s communication portion of the session are welcome to discuss items not on Monday’s agenda. They are asked to register prior to the meeting by emailing citizencomments@nbtexas.org; phoning 830-221-4299 or online at www.nbtexas.org/comment. Comments will be distributed to council members before the meeting.
The six district forums will begin at 6 p.m. over three days. Residents are asked to log in with Zoom webinar Pin ID numbers to www.nbtexas.org/districtforum or via phone 877-853-5257.
District 1 and District 2 forums, respectively hosted by Shane Hines and Justin Meadows, are Tuesday (Zoom Pin ID is 985 182 289); Harry Bowers and Matthew Hoyt will host District 3 and District 4 forums Wednesday (Zoom Pin ID: 161 051 577).
Thursday’s meeting (Zoom Pin ID: 857 523 631) will feature outgoing council members in District 5 and District 6, respectively Wayne Peters and Leah Garcia. Also on hand will be their successors, Jason Hurta and James Blakey, who were declared elected by council last month.
Casteel said both new council members and Mayor-elect Rusty Brockman have actively participated in city meetings and planning sessions throughout the virus crisis.
The Zoom format (Pin ID: 511 099 045) will also host the Historic Landmark Commission’s monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Comments can be submitted via email to Caleb Gasparek, assistant city planner at cgasparek@nbtexas.org. The city said it must receive pre-meeting materials from participants by noon on Monday.
