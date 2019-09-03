The proposed Comal County Vulcan Materials quarry looks like it will receive its air permit, moving the 1,500-acre limestone-mining quarry and rock crushing plant another step closer to reality.
State Office of Administrative Hearings administrative office law judges Rebecca Smith and Victor Simonds concluded the weeks-long contested case hearing on the air permit application for the proposed Comal Vulcan Materials Quarry Tuesday, announcing the decision that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality should approve and issue the air permit to build the quarry at Highway 46 and FM 3009.
Smith and Simonds determined “that Vulcan has met its burden of proof” during the hearing. The decision comes as a blow to anti-quarry groups Friends of Dry Comal Creek and Stop Vulcan 3009, who expressed their disappointment in the decision while promising to still fight the quarry’s implementation.
“While this is certainly not the outcome we had hoped for in the contested case hearing, and we strongly disagree with their conclusion, the SOAH decision isn’t entirely unexpected, and this fight is far from over,” said David Drewa, Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry spokesperson.
With the rendering of SOAH’s decision, focus now shifts to TCEQ commissioners Jon Niermann and Emily Lindley, Drewa said. After TCEQ issues the air quality permit, opposing parties have 55 days to file a motion for reconsideration.
“Pending an unfavorable decision from TCEQ, we have every intention to file a motion for reconsideration,” said Milann Guckian, president of Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry. “We will continue to pursue all legal options available to block this facility including the appeals process for the air permit, in order to protect the health of our families and our natural resources.”
In addition to an air quality permit, Vulcan must submit a Water Pollution Abatement Plan to TCEQ for approval, which is another bite at the apple, Drewa said.
“This is required since the proposed quarry is located entirely over the environmentally sensitive Edwards Aquifer recharge zone, the primary source of drinking water for over 1.7 million people,” Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry said in a statement. “Vulcan has not yet submitted their WPAP, but area citizens and groups are prepared to oppose this plan should it continue insufficient protections for our water quality and our water supply."
