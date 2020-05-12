Tuesday wasn’t the best time to test the swiftly flowing Comal River, which streamed uninhibited underneath the San Antonio Street bridge for the first time in months.
The Texas Department of Transportation gave the city of New Braunfels the green light to remove river buoys above and below the bridge, now in the finishing stages of a $4.52 million renovation that closed it to vehicle traffic Sept. 3 and river traffic below on Sept. 23.
“Outlined in the contract was to have spans 2, 3, and 4 completed and open to the public by May 22,” said Will Lockett, TxDOT area engineer, of the agreement with Capital Excavation Company, overseeing TxDOT’s renovation. During Monday’s City Council meeting, Lockett said there was a $15,000 incentive for each day Capital finished ahead of schedule.
“Today, May 11 was the earliest date,” Lockett said, adding the city could remove the buoys
effective immediately. Capital’s bonus could total between $150,000 and $210,000, but not at city expense as the project was completely funded by TxDOT’s Off System Bridge Program.
“The reconstruction portion of the bridge project is now complete; therefore, river recreation under the bridge can resume,” David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “City crews have spent the morning removing the buoys from the area that has been closed since last September and getting the Last (Tubers) Public Exit ready for use by river-goers.”
The bridge, constructed in 1923, has five 70-foot arch spans and two 30-foot girder spans that remained for aesthetics purposes. Bridge footings have been reinforced for emergency and other heavy vehicles, and the bridge now has crash-proof railings.
Council members marveled at Lockett’s update covering nearly eight months of work that began two weeks late last September. Capital began with a section-by-section demolition that stripped the bridge of all but its pillars and arches, which were later retrofitted with pre-cast caps that now support an expanded bridge deck.
The bridge has been widened to 48 feet, with 15-foot vehicle lanes with shoulders and eight-foot wide sidewalks for pedestrians on each side of the bridge.
“There is still work that needs to be done before the project reaches final completion,” Ferguson said. Lockett said they include finishing concrete bridge rails in spans 5, 6 and 7, toward the Schlitterbahn side of the bridge not above the river, along with paving and striping, and installation of light fixtures.
Weather permitting, TxDOT estimates vehicle traffic across the bridge to resume between the July 4 holiday and early August, with the entire project completed by Labor Day.
The news thrilled city council members, including Mayor Barron Casteel, who praised Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters, “who really pushed for the sidewalks and other enhancements that will connect downtown with the park system even more.”
The finished bridge will reconnect both sides of the city. Since September, San Antonio Street traffic, measured at 9,500 vehicles daily in both directions, has been detoured onto Comal, Union and Elizabeth avenues, Torrey and Garden streets and Hinman Island and Landa Park drives.
“After inspection underneath the bridge, I’m very pleased with TxDOT’s design and Capital Excavation’s work from both a structural and aesthetic perspective,” said Greg Malatek, the city’s public works director. “You can’t help but be impressed that this 100-year-old bridge will continue to serve the community of New Braunfels for the next generation.”
For more on the project, visit www.nbtexas.org/bridge.
