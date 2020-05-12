New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.