Two weeks after confirming the first cases of COVID-19 at the Comal County Jail — which have now more than doubled and include corrections staffers — officials said they expect to begin vaccinating offenders opting for inoculations.
“We are coordinating with the health department to begin offering vaccines on a voluntary basis this week, but I do not have an exact date when they will begin,” Jail Administrator Bill Jennings said on Monday.
On July 2, Sheriff Mark Reynolds confirmed five offenders had tested positive for COVID-19 but that none of them had bloomed into the illness, with exposures limited to inmates in two of the housing pods inside the jail.
On Monday, recent additions of inmates from Hays County (20) and Bell County (12) increased capacity at the 582-bed lockup to 87.29%. There are now a record 508 offenders inside the jail, including 177 inmates from Hays, Bell and Coryell counties, paying Comal to house offenders at $65 per inmate per day.
Jennings said county public health officials and CorrHealth, the Dallas-based company contracted to perform medical and pharmacy services at the jail, are working out the details of the vaccinations.
Jennings estimated in addition to the outside boarders — who are screened for COVID-19 and asked if they have received one or both shots of vaccines — 250 offenders have since been tested from the county’s surplus supply of 1,600 test kits.
Exact numbers remained unavailable Friday on how many of the offenders and corrections staffers have received vaccinations.
Staffers are now wearing facemasks but some have fallen victim to the virus.
“Yes, we have had some corrections staff, about a half-dozen that has come down with it,” he said. “It’s been pretty steady just like everybody else — we get one or two here and there who get sick with it. But it’s not rampant — like everywhere else, it just comes and goes.”
Jennings said he didn’t know if the new infections might be the more contagious Delta strain of the virus. He said none have been hospitalized with cases quarantined and treated on site.
“It is strictly voluntary for those who want to have the vaccine,” he said on Thursday.
Reynolds said all who have tested positive have been Comal County offenders.
“I know they were closely monitoring the COVID situation,” he said. “Even though our numbers may increase, because of the containment at the beginning we do have a grasp on it and those (affected) are confined to quarantined areas.
“If an employee shows signs of symptoms we will take care of that but we don’t have ways to track those who came down (with the virus) on their own.”
