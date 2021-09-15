The city of New Braunfels will soon start a process to determine how it will spend $10.9 million in coronavirus recovery funds it will receive from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to assist the city’s response to the pandemic and its economic fallout.
The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, was signed into law in March and includes $130 billion for local governments split evenly between municipalities and counties.
In a presentation to New Braunfels City Council members on Monday, Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said funding is meant to address the direct and indirect impacts caused by the coronavirus public health emergency.
Werner said the city could use the funds to support public health expenditures, address the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, provide premium pay for essential workers, replace lost public sector revenue and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
“I really think over the next six to nine months, as cities and counties across the country engage the Treasury, collaborate and inquire as to the eligibility of certain projects, we along with every city and county in the country will get a much clearer picture, not only in terms of what projects are eligible but what creative programs, projects and investments are going to be deployed across the country,” Werner said.
Some response examples Werner cited include supporting vaccination programs, medical expenses, testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment purchases; supporting small businesses to rebound and investing in COVID-19 prevention/mitigation and other direct costs; compensating essential workers with premium pay and creating broadband infrastructure that delivers last-mile connections to households with certain speed standards.
“The guidance does allow for local governments and counties to partner on certain projects,” Werner said. “As we begin working on exploring investments, it may be possible that some of the projects that are going to be considered would warrant participation with the county as well.”
Council members did not formally vote on the process but came to a consensus to establish a council ad-hoc committee supported by staff from the Finance Department, Economic and Community Development, the City Manager’s Office, the police and fire departments and the Public Works Department.
Between now and February, the committee will be tasked with evaluating program guidance from the federal government, reviewing allowable uses and investments made by other local governments and engaging the community to determine the best and most impactful use of funds for the city.
In March, the committee is expected to present investment options to the city council.
After consensus, city staff and the committee work to deploy funds in accordance with the city’s approved investment plan.
According to federal rules for the program, funds must be spent or obligated by the end of 2024 and the deadline to have fully expensed all funds is the end of 2026.
Comal County expects to receive about $30 million in funds earmarked by the U.S. Treasury Department through the American Rescue Plan.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members issued proclamations marking National Preparedness Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month.
In other action ...
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
- Approved a resolution and ratified an application submitted for funding offered by the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Traffic Safety Program’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program — Comprehensive fiscal year 2022 grant.
- Approved a resolution and ratified an application submitted for funding offered by the TxDOT, Texas Traffic Safety Program’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program — Commercial Motor Vehicle fiscal year 2022 grant.
- Adopted the New Braunfels Public Library Long Term Master Plan.
- Approved a resolution and accepted a $777,143 grant award for funding of the development of a Drainage Area Master Plan utilizing a Texas Water Development Board, Flood Infrastructure Fund grant for program year 2020.
- Approved a contract award and project expenditure to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., of up to $442,000 to prepare a preliminary design and streetscape plan for Castell Avenue.
- Approved the fiscal year 2021 third quarter investment report. As of June 30, the city had $200,236,120 (market value) invested in different investment instruments including cash, as shown below. The portfolio decreased by $9,835,106 in the third fiscal quarter, due to capital project expenditures during the quarter.
- Approved a $314,460 purchase with Bluebonnet Motors, Inc. for 13 light duty vehicles for various city operations and approval to declare replaced units as surplus.
- Approved a $612,633 purchase of tasers from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for the Police Department and declared the existing equipment as surplus for trade in.
- Approved ratification for an application submitted to TxDOT for the fiscal year 2022 Routine Airport Maintenance Program to request funding for eligible airport maintenance expenses.
- Renewed the following annual contracts, as allowed for by their contract language: Administrative Services for Healthcare-Dental, Administrative Services for Healthcare-Medical and Pharmacy, Stop Loss Insurance, Healthcare Consulting Services, Supply and Service of Portable Toilets, Landscape Services-Parks & Facilities, Landscape Services-Undeveloped Properties and ROW, EMS Medical Billing Recovery Services and Litter Removal Services - Parks.
- Approved the reassignment of a contract from Century Asphalt LLC to Texas Materials Group Inc.
- Approved a five-year contract with AJM Packaging Corporation for the purchase of customized green waste collection bags for the Public Works Department.
- Approved a purchase of $1,005,192 in equipment for the city’s Public Works Streets and Drainage Division, from HOLT.CAT, Freightliner of Austin, Cooper Equipment Company, Nueces Power Equipment and approval to declare any replaced equipment as surplus as trade-ins will generate a cost savings to the city.
- Approved a $318,939 purchase with NAFECO for personal protective firefighting equipment for the New Braunfels Fire Department.
- Approved a license agreement with Matt Schumann (ParkHaus, LLC) to allow aerial encroachments over the city’s right-of-way along East San Antonio Street at the property currently addressed as 173, 189, and 207 E. San Antonio Street.
- Approved the appointment of Tina Olcott to the Central Texas Technology Center Advisory Board for an unexpired term ending April 26, 2024.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment establishing a no parking zone on the south side of Elliot Knox Boulevard between South Peach Avenue and Magnolia Avenue.
- Approved the second and final reading of a rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow a duplex on a lot less than 8,000 square feet in area, in the R-2 Single and Two-family District at 2662 Second St.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance restricting parking on the east side of Hudson Lane from Hanz Drive to Bellesop Boulevard, on the west side of Hudson Lane from Hanz Drive to the intersection with the first alleyway, and on the north side of Bellesop Boulevard.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment establishing no parking zones in Prince Solms Park.
- In a 6-1 vote with Council member James Blakey in opposition, approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 7,406 square feet (0.17-acre) at 157 S. Guenther Ave., from “SND-1” Special Neighborhood District - 1to “C-2A” Central Business District.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short term rental of a single-family house and garage apartment in the C-1 Local Business District addressed at 556 N. Union Ave.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance designating a geographic area within the city as a reinvestment zone for tax increment financing purposes to be known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3.
- Approved recommended changes to the bylaws of the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee and approved of the recommendation of Stephen Brockman as committee’s chair. Mayor Rusty Brockman recused himself from voting on the item
