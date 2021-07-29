After much planning and anticipation, two new NBISD schools are ready for the fall.
The Ninth Grade Center/second high school and a new middle school are set for students in August.
The Ninth Grade Center and eventual Long Creek High School is not a new campus, but housed in the existing New Braunfels Middle School which was renovated for the task.
The Ninth Grade Center will transition over 9th to 12th grades in waves each year to become the district’s second high school.
This will ease projected growing attendance with New Braunfels High School and the district overall.
The district contracted out Stantec engineering and Drymalla Construction Company for the projects.
“Stantec has done a great job for us, along with all of the contractors that have worked on the project,” NBISD board president Wes Clark said. “The New Braunfels Middle School is right on time and it’s going to open up on time — which with all the rain there was some challenges — but they did a great job of getting all of that finished.”
The projects are funded by the 2018 bond voters approved, which totals $118,341,000.
“The bond is going well, we were able to do it without a tax rate increase,” Clark said. “Everything that we put in that bond has come out, there hasn’t really been any hiccups. And all of the projects have been on time, have gotten done and we’ve been very pleased. And I think our students and staff will be very pleased with how these projects have turned out.”
Ninth Grade Center/Long Creek High School
Ninth-grade students will stay there and it will remain the NBHS Ninth Grade Center until growth at the high school level nears 3,000 students.
In 2024, it will split into Long Creek High School — the district’s second high school — with only 9th and 10th graders.
Each year after that, the district will add one grade level. The district anticipates its enrollment will surpass 3,000 students in 2024 or 2025 in all grades and max out the current New Braunfels High School campus.
“With the opening of Long Creek High School as the district’s second comprehensive high school in 2024, we will have room to grow our secondary student population for several years. Both campuses will have a capacity for 2,000+ students,” said NBISD director of communications Rebecca Villarreal.
The 2026-2027 school year will be the first year it will have all grades and a graduating class.
The facility was designed and built as the first half of the second high school.
Based on enrollment last year and slight growth this fall, the district expects to have 750 freshmen students at the Ninth Grade Center.
Middle school students will attend it for ninth grade only from 2021-2024.
The second year of the conversion, the 10th graders who moved from New Braunfels Middle School will go into 11th grade at the new high school.
The third year, all 9th through 12th grades will be at the new high school
The district’s current Ninth Grade Center will be demolished to become a new elementary school with two stories to accommodate Carl Shurz and Seele Elementary.
It is scheduled to open in August 2023.
Stantec will discuss with the board about a possible community meeting, possibly the week of Aug. 9 and to do a groundbreaking that week, but nothing is official yet.
New Middle School
Stantec engineering representatives presented updates to construction during a board of trustees’ meeting on July 28.
“New Braunfels Middle School is almost complete,” Stantec representatives said during the meeting. “We are right at the finish line, so it’s very exciting. We have students coming in on Aug. 23.”
The new middle school costs $54 million and is part of the 2018 bond project.
Next to Klein Road Elementary, the school is set to hold 1,500 students to accommodate projected student growth in the district’s east side.
Drymalla Contractors is the construction team working on the school and is finishing up the project, Stantec representatives said.
Lockers have been installed and tiles are being installed in the main stairs.
Bus drop-off is near the tennis courts and the academic wing is a three-floor wing all the way at the back and marks the tallest part of the building.
The main entrance has a canopy and is made of stone and metal masonry work leading into the school.
From the main corridor looking at the entrance, the gym is on the left side while the band hall is on the right, with sunlight flooding in from the upper windows.
The “learning stairs” is an open space with wide “stairs” on the right students can sit on and study while the left side is for walking.
