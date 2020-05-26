For John Eli, Memorial Day is usually a working day.
The New Braunfels resident, who served in Vietnam and earned two Purple Hearts, usually spends the day at the Texas Military Forces Museum at Camp Mabry in Austin, sharing with the public the story of American soldiers as well as his experiences and those of the friends he lost during the war.
With the museum temporarily closed because of the coronavirus, the Memorial Day program was canceled.
In addition to traveling around the country to take part in historical events, the museum's volunteer living historians conduct three programs at Camp Mabry each year: the Close Assault 1944 living history program which occurs over Memorial Day weekend and Veterans Day weekend and the annual Texas Military Forces Open House — Muster Day event in April.
But Eli's fellow living historians and friends from the museum were not about to let him spend this special day of remembrance alone. The group decided to recognize Eli's service and remember those lost with a short ceremony and toast in the front yard of his New Braunfels home.
"John is a good friend of ours and a Vietnam vet," said Tad Druart, one of the museum’s living historians. "We thought we would gather and remember his friends. For you and I, the people who died were heroes. For John, they were his good friends. We thought we'd share some time with him and be part of Memorial Day and why it's special."
Wearing uniforms from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam, the group saluted those lost in the nation’s wars during a performance of "Taps" played by Camron Gilland. They traded stories. They toasted.
"I'm overwhelmed by the support they've given me," Eli said. "Although this is to remember those that we've lost, I appreciate them coming out and supporting me. We have a program that we do at Camp Mabry, where we do a World War II battle scenario for the public and remind people of all the fallen heroes, and that's what Memorial Day is all about. It's not about mattress sales or barbecues. It's about those who didn't come home."
During the Memorial Day weekend, Eli shared stories about some of his friends on his Facebook page:
"I had the honor and privilege to know 2nd Lt. Russell A. Steindam from Plano, Texas. I met Russell at the University of Texas in Austin when we both began there in the fall of 1964. Russell was a member of the Army ROTC. He was a goofy kinda kid, but he loved the ROTC and was proud to be a member and never hesitated to wear his uniform in class and around the campus. We double-dated coeds there many times, and I still have fond memories of those days. Lt. Russell was a platoon leader when he was killed in action on Feb. 1, 1970. He was leading his platoon out to their ambush site on that night when they themselves were caught in an enemy ambush. While giving his men instructions to take defensive positions and return fire, a hand grenade landed in their midst, and without hesitation, Lt. Russell threw his body upon the grenade absorbing the entire blast, which proved to be fatal to Russell. For his actions that night, while saving his men and sacrificing himself, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. I think of Russell and those days we spent together at UT quite often and imagine what a wonderful man, husband, father, citizen he would have been had he survived. Please keep Russell A. Steindam in your thoughts this Memorial Day weekend with me."
"SP4 Edward B. Spear was a happy kid, just 19 when he was killed in action in October 1968, just days after I left Delta Company to return home. I often wonder if I had been there on Oct. 5, I could have prevented Ed's death. He was from Pennsylvania and was always smiling and joking around. Never had a bad word to say about anybody. He had a girlfriend back home and wrote to her all the time. He used to get perfumed letters in the mail and let us get a whiff of home now and then."
"SP4 Frank Pugliese is someone I'm remembering today and this Memorial Day weekend. Frank was a good ole Italian kid that had just turned 20 a few months before he was killed in action. He was from upstate New York and had played in a rock and roll band at the time he was drafted. He loved to talk about his time in the band and all the girls he met. He became our M-60 gunner after a short stint as a rifleman. He loved that M-60…he cleaned it every chance he got. He was a very good gunner. He talked a lot about his mom and dad and wonderful Italian food at home. He was killed after I left the country and came home. I often remember him and think if I had only been there, perhaps I could have helped, and he could still be with us today."
