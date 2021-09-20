The Comal ISD board of trustees will consider a grievance by the former head football coach and athletic director of Canyon High School when it meets Tuesday night.
Joe Lepsis brought the grievance, considered “Level III” because it is at the school board level, against the district.
There have been no public details released on the grievance, and because they are personnel issues, they are almost always heard behind closed doors in executive session by the school board.
The agenda calls for the board to consider and take possible action on the grievance and/or a release agreement for the coach.
In February, the district said Lepsis informed CHS administrators and his team that he would be resigning his positions to seek new opportunities elsewhere.
Lepsis took over the Canyon program prior to the 2018 season and compiled an overall record of 15-18 during three years with the Cougars.
Lepsis, who spent nine years at Wylie East School prior to his move to Canyon, helped guide the Cougars to an 11-2 record during the 2020 season. Canyon also finished 2020 as the co-District 12-5A-I champions along with Dripping Springs and Seguin.
It was the first district championship for the Cougars in football since 1995.
The board will also consider its district improvement plan, go over the campus improvement plan, consider amending its notice of election to account for changes to polling locations added by Comal County, and consider a resolution extending sick leave.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Comal ISD Support Services Building off 1404 Interstate Highway 35 North.
