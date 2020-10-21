COVID-19 was forecast to strain the local housing market, but Comal Independent School District trustees found out Tuesday that it will only slightly impact district growth.
Templeton Demographics’ second-quarter report indicated Comal ISD ranked second among all San Antonio-area public school districts in residential home starts, closings, inventory and future construction — all indicators of strong growth.
“It’s incredible to think about what has happened over the last six months,” Bob Templeton said during Comal ISD’s monthly board meeting. “We were enjoying a 10-year period of sustained economic growth through January 2020, and continued it until the pandemic hit.”
Templeton said the initial outlook wasn’t good. After the construction industry predicted it would meet 80% of its target goals for the remainder of 2020, he revised district enrollment projections from 26,182 to 25,843 for 2020-21.
“Now, we are seeing the exact opposite of that,” he continued.
“The housing market is on pace to have a record breaking year — the highest amount of new home activity since 2005-06.”
Millions of jobs lost to the pandemic are also returning in Texas.
The Austin-San Antonio areas, respectively, are at 5.5% and 6.6% unemployment, which continues to bode well for district growth, Templeton said, citing two major operations relocating to New Braunfels will add 1,000 employees by mid 2021.
Templeton said the district’s home starts are up 12.4%, closings up 15% and inventory up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year, when the district’s tax base grew to $16.4 billion.
“We’re seeing a significant increase and expansion in the housing market from two factors — a reduction in the supply of existing homes, and Millenials (ages 22 to 38) are finally starting to buy houses.
“Working from home is now causing apartment dwellers to go out and get more space.”
Templeton projects Comal ISD will gain 371 students and total 25,460 this year — about 3,000 of them returned to on-campus learning on Wednesday — and rebound to earlier predictions of 5,727 within five years.
He projects 30,008 students by 2024-25 and 35,669 by 2029-30.
Future bonds
Comal ISD’s 2015 bond ($147.4 million) created two middle schools in 2018, and the 2017 bond ($263.5 million) led to Davenport High School, which opened this fall off Interstate 35, on Farm-to-Market Road 3009, and Pieper High School, opening next year off U.S. 281.
Both major highway corridors will remain hot growth areas into the 2030s. Until then, he said the district’s growth — in the Johnson Ranch and other areas in Bulverde and east of I-35 — could facilitate six more elementary schools and at least two more middle schools.
Comal ISD’s $397.7 million bond package, canceled by COVID-19 in May, is being revised. It allotted $232.8 million for two new elementary schools, a middle school, capital improvements, land purchases and school buses. About $124.7 million was slated for an all-events center; $29.83 million for athletic improvements and another $10.4 million instructional technology.
Before calling for the 2020 bond, trustees considered $496.2 million in potential bond projects. CFO David Andersen said parameters for a higher bond amount without a tax increase next year ranged between $418 million and $432 million.
Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said the Comal Forward committee, a group of parents and community members helping shape last year’s bond into next year’s bond, recently toured Davenport High School.
“They liked what they viewed and said they liked the value of what the district is putting into facilities,” Stanford said. “What we heard is that they believed taxpayers are getting good value not only in the facilities but also the educational opportunities that are provided as well.”
Stanford said Templeton would address Comal Forward’s meeting Wednesday night and the group will several more meetings before making final bond recommendations in January.
