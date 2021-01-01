Comal County added five additional COVID-19 deaths to its data on the first day of the new year, as well as 127 new cases of the disease.
All of those deaths are New Braunfels residents and three of them date back to the first half of December. Health officials say a woman in her 50s died on Dec. 13 and two men in their 80s died — the first on Dec. 14 and the second on Dec. 15. Officials said a woman in her 60s died on Dec. 20 and another in her 90s died on Dec. 23.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained high on Friday with local hospitals caring for 82 patients and 55 county residents admitted. Of the 82 being treated locally, 16 are in intensive care and 14 are on ventilators.
Those hospitalizations are contributing to a high regional total that is driving tighter state restrictions including reduced capacity at businesses and the closing of bars.
Comal and Guadalupe are both in what the state calls Trauma Service Area P. In order for restrictions to be loosened, the area has to have COVID hospitalizations below 15% of capacity for seven straight days. On Friday that number stood at 18.24%.
The newest 127 cases takes the county's total to 6,375 since the pandemic began with 5,504 patients recovered — including 95 additional recoveries added on Friday. Fourteen of the new cases are confirmed and the remaining 113 are probable. The county now has 708 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 163 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally in March.
Most of the newest cases are from New Braunfels, which recorded 108. North of Canyon Lake added four, five were reported south of the lake, one was added in Garden Ridge and nine more were reported in the Bulverde/Spring Ranch area.
Unlike Thursday's report which had a large number of cases in the group 70 and older, Friday's numbers added only 8 in that age group. Twelve of the cases were under the age of 20, 29 were in their 20s, 43 were in their 30s and 40s and 35 were in their 50s and 60s.
As of Friday morning, the county's office of public health had received reports of 44,307 tests with 3,913 confirmed,2,453 probable and nine suspect cases.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, broken up by test, was 19.15% for the more accurate molecular test and 17.50% for the quicker but less accurate antigen test.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a required appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday.
Frontline health workers and some first responders have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but officials say the vaccine is not yet available to the general public.
