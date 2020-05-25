Is Remdesivir approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19?
No. Remdesivir is an investigational antiviral drug, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The drug is not currently FDA-approved to treat or prevent any diseases, including COVID-19.
Because Remdesivir may help very sick patients, FDA is allowing this drug to be provided to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization issued on May 1. The FDA says final data from clinical trials included in an FDA application for approval are necessary for us to determine whether the drug is safe and effective in treating COVID-19.
Are there any tests that I can purchase to test myself at home for COVID-19?
The FDA has not authorized any COVID-19 test to be used and processed at home. On April 20, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 test for home collection of samples to be sent to a laboratory for processing and test reporting. But any COVID-19 test intended for at-home testing, including self-collection of a sample at home, with or without the use of telemedicine, must be authorized by the FDA.
Are there animal food shortages?
The FDA says there are no nationwide shortages of animal food. In some cases, the inventory of certain foods at your grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock. Animal food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the United States, and no widespread disruptions have been reported in the supply chain.
How is the daily infection rate calculated?
A: Gov. Greg Abbott has said in recent press conferences that he is watching the state’s infection rate, which is the ratio of positive cases to tests conducted. The average daily infection rate is calculated by dividing the seven-day average of cases reported by seven-day average of tests. Public health experts want the daily infection rate to remain below 6%, according to the Texas Tribune.
