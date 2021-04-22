For more than a year, officials projected costs for Comal County Courthouse Annex renovations would continue to exceed original projections — and commissioners tacked on more to that total on Thursday.
The eighth and ninth change orders for the Annex Building Renovation Project totaled $213,337, shared by the county and contractor SpawGlass Contractors. The latest interior and exterior changes increased the project cost to $11.930 million but kept the July target date for substantial completion still on schedule.
“It’s been a complex project,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said. “We’ve ran into a lot of changes we anticipated we probably would have with the building, but this is a collection of quite a few changes that are necessary to continue the project.”
In 2018 the combined estimate to renovate the Landa and Annex totaled $23 million. The Landa project was also past its $14.8 million and the holding facility totaled $2.4 million.
Annex estimates prior to construction were $12.2 million, which included $435,400 in county contingency now exhausted. Thursday’s change orders added $148,262 more to the $235,560 already over projections — which the county plans to defray with savings in other areas.
Commissioners later approved $12,885 to compensate HDR Architecture Inc. for design changes for interior rooms, appliance and electrical relocations, and items that physically connect the Annex with the parking garage, Landa Building and Inmate Holding Facility.
Considering impacts of COVID, and higher costs for labor and materials, the county has been grateful it’s not more.
Hornseth reiterated what he said in January — that the county will likely see $500,000 in Annex overruns after the next changes go before commissioners in a few weeks.
“We have another pretty good collection that is still out there,” he said. “We’re about $400,000 in and we’re looking at maybe $100,000 for the next round. The contractors are still making good progress but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”
Several county departments — treasurer, auditor, and at least one County Court-at-Law — all displaced from the Annex and now in temporary digs at New Braunfels’ Municipal Building at 424 S. Castell Avenue, will stay up to six months longer after commissioners approved extending the agreement with the city through Dec. 31, 2021.
County Judge Sherman Krause and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb lauded the city.
“We’ve had an agreement for use of that property for years, and the current agreement expires this month,” Krause said, adding the city “immediately agreed” to extend it to accommodate Annex completion.
“It’s been a tremendous benefit to the county,” Webb said. “I know there’s been some give and take there, but this has been a great deal for us. We couldn’t have done all of these things without that help.”
Commissioners on Thursday also approved recommendations by the county’s Family Protection Review Committee to equally distribute annual Family Protection Account Funds — county court fees for divorce and child custody cases — to eight nonprofits.
Approved for $1,142 each are Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA); Crisis Center of Comal County; Communities in Schools of South Central Texas; Options for Life; River City Advocacy and Counseling Center; STJC Ranch for Children; The Agape Center and Connections Individual and Family Services.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• Accepted a $100 donation from James and Niki Stuzman of Canyon Lake and a $50 donation from John and June Doster of New Braunfels; both will benefit sheriff’s office programs.
• Amended and final plats of lots in sections of the Estates at Bear Creek, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Smith Legacy Estates, Canyon Lake Estates, Legends at Rancho Del Lago and Peninsula at Mystic Shores subdivisions.
• A right-of-way entry agreement for TxDOT to set up a home base at Jumbo Evans Sports Park to conduct environmental studies on proposed improvements for U.S. 281 and FM 306 and impacts on the golden-cheeked warbler and other endangered species.
• A line item budget transfer for human resources to expand storage of materials and records.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(1) comment
Comal county has gone up on my taxes nearly double year over year the last 4 years. Who approved this? Definitely not me. Fire the people in charge.
