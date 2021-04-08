The city of New Braunfels, in coordination with Comal County, has signed a license agreement with a California-based healthcare startup to provide a COVID-19 testing site at New Braunfels City Hall.
Curative, which began in January 2020 with the intent of sepsis testing and diagnostics but quickly pivoted to COVID-19 testing as a response to the pandemic, will provide tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The drive-thru testing will begin operating on Monday in the parking lot of city hall, located at 550 Landa St., with testing available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since early in the pandemic, the city and county have partnered to provide a drive-thru testing site to ensure local residents had access to convenient testing.
“With the increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the success of recent vaccine clinics, attention has shifted to conducting more large-scale vaccination events,” said New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno. “This agreement with Curative allows the city and county to maintain a testing facility while also allowing the focus to remain on providing as many vaccines as possible to local residents.”
Curative will provide all of the supplies, equipment and labor necessary to operate the site, which will offer a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
“Curative is proud to be partnering with New Braunfels as a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy drive-thru site. Our unique, self-collected oral-fluid swab COVID-19 PCR test offers a painless, simple option with quick 24 to 48-hour results upon receipt at our labs delivered directly and at no cost to patients.”
Curative was one of the first healthcare companies in the U.S. to offer scalable oral-fluid swab testing — an alternative method to nasopharyngeal testing for COVID-19.
Self-collection by patients prevents exposure of healthcare workers to the virus and reduces the amount of personal protective equipment used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.