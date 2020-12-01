New Braunfels lost a Santa on Thanksgiving Day — and so much more.
In the Air Force, Tom Hohmann inspected instrumentation enabling planes to safely accomplish missions during the Vietnam War. After that he served in various capacities with Lockheed, NASA, Aramco in Saudi Arabia and 20 years with Raymond James before retiring.
When Hohmann and his wife Cindy moved to New Braunfels, he took on an alias that reflected his kindly soul, penchant for storytelling and a beard to match as the perfect Santa Claus for thousands of area children.
He died on Thanksgiving, three days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“He absolutely loved being Santa and spreading the cheer. It was my passion, too,” Cindy, who was Mrs. Claus each holiday season, said. "I was an in-home nanny for my career, and I always wanted to help the children. When Tom retired, he just picked it up — I told him then he was going to be a full time Santa, and he was.”
Hohmann, 77, leaves behind his wife of 54 years, daughter Tami, son Tom Jr., five grandchildren and hundreds of friends — especially at Walton F. Hoffmann Memorial American Legion Post 179 in New Braunfels.
“Tom was well thought of by everyone,” Brad Henderson said of Hohmann, who served as post commander. “Not only was he a good commander, but he was also a good man. He was a hands-on kind of fellow.
“When the Legion had its monthly breakfasts, the first guy there was Tom, cooking up bacon and sausage. He was a hands-on leader who was unfazed by challenges. He never let anything stay with him.”
When Tom and Cindy retired to New Braunfels seven-plus years ago, they became the kindly Clauses to hundreds of area kids.
The couple became a holiday staple at the annual Festival of Trees, a four-day fundraiser in the Milltown Historic District benefiting area senior citizens.
“He was so good — he made our festival,” said Sally Nichols, who with Regina Yockey co-founded the benefit in 2015. “He was so willing and so kind. He loved being Santa Claus and I just remember him being a really gracious person. Kids would line up to see him because he was the old-fashioned Santa.”
Nichols said Hohmann texted her after the sixth annual festival, scheduled a few weeks ago, was canceled in September because of COVID-19.
“I remember one year, he was outside when he saw a little girl who had lost her mother four months earlier,” she said. “He went up to her and whispered, ‘Your Mom wants me to tell you to have a happy Christmas.’ “He took special time to visit with this little girl he didn’t know and made her feel really loved.
“He was like that with everybody – he took the time to be very kind in spreading the real feel of Christmas.”
Yockey remembered his kindness and sincerity.
"Every child he came in contact with, the smiles and the memories he created in their lives is beyond any measure I will ever know," she said. “He made sure every child had their moment with Santa, and that was the kind of difference he made in the community.”
Cindy said as a youngster Tom fell in love with the area.
“When his father was in the Air Force he would always come here to go tubing,” she said. “He would always tell the greatest stories about New Braunfels.“When he was ready to retire he asked where I wanted us to live. When he pulled out the map I pointed to New Braunfels, and it’s been the most amazing place for us.”
Tom and Cindy were saluted for their service to all veterans.
“He was a hero who served his country,” recalled Jason Barth, who leads the local American Warrior Initiative for veterans. “He was a pleasure to be around and I loved hearing all of his stories. He definitely gave a lot.”
Don Ingram, who will now lead Post 179, headquartered at 410 West Coll Street, said Hohmann was reelected for a second term leading the local Legion.
“That shows that a lot of people thought he was doing a really good job,” he said. “Tom was an outstanding man who will be very sorely missed. He brought a lot of integrity and honesty to the table and was always there to fight for the post and the members of the post.
“He was very even handed – just a really good guy. He and Cindy did so much for the community and the American Legion; they helped bridge the military and civilian community.”
Ingram recalled others led post meetings in November and December because Tom was with Cindy in their holiday roles.
“Tom loved the kids and loved playing Santa Claus. We certainly encouraged him to go out and do that, which went hand in glove with Legion members going out and making a difference in the community,” he said. “But what a great storyteller — I don’t think you’ll find anyone who doesn’t have an awesome Tom Hohmann story — we lost a very good man on Thanksgiving.”
Cindy said as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for many local small businesses, “we made so many good friends throughout the community. No matter where Tom went, he’d give the kids coins to spread the wonderful Christmas cheer that he had.”
Cindy plans to hold Tom’s memorial service when the COVID situation is better.
“We hope to have it at Post 179 and we’ll put it in the paper so everyone can come by,” she said. “That’s the kind of person he was in the community and with the American Legion. His heart was so big — he wanted all the kids to know that Santa is watching them.”
