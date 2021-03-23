New Braunfels City Council members earlier this month received an update on some 2013 and 2019 bond projects as well as other ongoing capital projects from Jennifer Cain, the city’s capital programs manager.
Klein Road phase 1: A 2013 bond project, the first phase of the reconstruction, which includes the section of Klein Road from Farm-to-Market 1044 to Walnut Avenue, consists of roadway widening to include sections with either three lanes and a turn lane or four lanes with a median, curbs, sidewalks, and Americans with Disability Act amenities. Cain said there are about six weeks to go until the completion of the project. Crews are working on vegetation and medians.
“There’s significant deterioration throughout the entire project,” Cain said. “We are actively working with the contractor to address these issues and come to a solution. Once those items are repaired, then we’ll go back in and do the final paving.” The second phase of the project is in the design process.
Solms/Morningside/Rueckle: This project, part of the 2013 bond program, includes the section of Solms Road from the I-35 Frontage Road to Morningside Drive and Morningside Drive from Solms Road to the I-35 Frontage Road and Rueckle Road from the I-35 Frontage Road to Morningside Drive. The scheduled completion of the project is late summer. Some paving and sidewalks are in place. New Braunfels Utilities is working on utilities in the area.
Kerlick Lane: The project, which included the full length of Kerick from North Walnut Avenue to Mission Hills Road and consists of sidewalks and curbs as well as pavement repairs and rehabilitation, is complete.
California Boulevard: The scope of work includes spot base repairs, roadway mill and overlay, sidewalk and ADA ramps from Loop 337 that tie into Landa Park by Gazebo Circle. The project is complete except for some sidewalk repair.
Oak Run sidewalks: The project, which included the addition of sidewalks with the Oak Run subdivision on Oak Glen from Oak Run Parkway to Timber Hollow and from Timber Hollow to Crown Ridge, is complete.
San Antonio Street (Spur to Krueger): The project includes mill and overlay with spot base repairs, curbs and sidewalks. All of the driveway and sidewalk construction is completed. The scheduled completion date is June.
Grant Avenue: The project includes mill and overlay with spot base repairs, curbs and sidewalks. Crews are scheduled to pave over the next few weeks.
Lakeview Boulevard: The project includes mill and overlay with spot base repairs, curbs and sidewalks. Crews are working on sidewalks and driveways for the next six to eight weeks, and roadway work will follow.
Goodwin/Conrads: The project, which includes reconstruction of Goodwin Lane from FM 306 to Conrads, reconstruction of Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to I-35, shared pedestrian walkways added and drainage improvements to the Alligator Creek Crossing, is in the design process, likely through the end of summer. The project is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.
Comal Cemetery walls: Numerous high water events have caused riverbank erosion and put gravesites in jeopardy. The scope of work includes mechanical stabilization of riverbank walls to protect gravesites along the Guadalupe River. Work is near completion. Crews are adding new fencing to make it look uniform around the perimeter of the cemetery.
Zipp Family Sports Park: This complex, located at the intersection of Klein Rd and FM 1044, will span over 150 acres and include soccer, baseball, softball, concessions, restrooms, shading, and parking, is in the design process. Work is ongoing on designing prefabricated restrooms, concession and maintenance buildings. Cain said staff is working on ways to irrigate the property. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.
Fire Station No. 2: Construction is ongoing on a new fire station on the existing city-owned property on Water Lane to replace the current station. Plans include living quarters, kitchen, day room and gym. The heavy house can facilitate four apparatus. Crews are conducting utility preparation activities and hope to pour the slab for the building by early April. Completion is expected in November.
Fire Station No. 3: Construction is ongoing on a new fire station on city-owned property on Hanz Drive to replace the current fire station at the same location. Plans include living quarters, kitchen, day room, gym and more. The heavy house can facilitate three apparatus. The slab is complete and walls will go up in the next few weeks.
Police Department building and Veterans Memorial: The new facility will be located on San Antonio Street and include office space for all divisions, public space, training facilities, vehicle maintenance bays, evidence storage and gym. The new facility will also feature a Veterans Memorial enhancing the exterior grounds. Site work, which includes tree clearing, is ongoing. Crews expect to complete the foundation on the main building and annex in May. Steelwork should be completed by July. The scheduled completion date is summer 2022. City staff is working with the Veterans Memorial Image Selection Committee to determine the kinds of images that will be etched into the granite on the memorial.
Westside library branch: The Westside Branch project will expand the library services currently being offered at the Westside Community Center, replacing the 600 square foot. room located inside the community center with a 8,800 square foot building being built on that same property. The design has been completed. Groundbreaking took place earlier this month.
Elizabeth Avenue realignment and parking lot: The project includes realignment of Elizabeth Avenue and the parking area to improve parking accessibility and intersection navigation. The majority of asphalt work is yet to be completed. The city is working with NBU to lower water lines in the area.
Fire Station No. 7 and fire training facility: The construction of a new fire station to service the Creekside area, as well as a new fire training facility, is in the final design process.
Voters approved $86 million of projects on the 2013 bond election ballot and $117 million in improvements on the 2019 bond election ballot. The total amount of the eleven projects on the 2019 bond program is $143 million, with $23 million of that coming from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and roadway impact fees and $3 million already funded through tax notes.
Updates are available on the New Braunfels at Work web application and dashboard at www.newbraunfelsatwork.com.
