Hope Hospice has rescheduled a memorial service to remember members of the community who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
The memorial service, titled “Remembering in the Time of COVID,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at the Main Plaza in New Braunfels and include prayers, testimonials and live music.
The service was rescheduled from May 18, when the event was canceled due to rain.
The service is the brainchild of the co-founder of Hope Hospice and licensed professional counselor Judy Kovacs-Long, who said she feels “that our community should come together for a special ceremony acknowledging the shared grief caused by the pandemic.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo of a loved one and printed signs reflecting thoughts or a message to hold during the service.
In addition to Kovacs-Long, scheduled speakers will include Pastor Ray Still of Oakwood Church; Bishop Michael Franklin of Christ Ministries International Church; Rabbi Ari Weingarten of Chabad Jewish Center of San Marcos; Dr. Dottie Overman, former Comal County Health Authority; M’Liss Brockman, a COVID survivor and wife of New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman; Angela Mendez, whose husband T.J. was the first COVID death in Comal County; Registered Nurse Francesca Edwards of Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels; Stephanie Millet, who works with post-COVID patients; Michele Doeppenschmidt, funeral director; and Meghann, Molly and Mason Hemberger, parent/student team.
The ceremony will also feature soloist Yesenia McNett and bagpiper Bill Jones.
