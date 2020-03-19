Karagen Dreibrodt was looking forward to going to Houston earlier this month for its famous stock show and rodeo that has been around since 1932.
“Houston is my favorite stock show of the year,” the Smithson Valley High School student said in an interview last week. “It’s my senior year, so I was looking forward to it. We had been in line for 12 hours and then they decided to call it off.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered the shutdown of the event due to concerns about the coronavirus after a Montgomery County man with no recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Houston Chronicle.
“We were in line and then we had to drive home right away,” Dreibrodt said. “Then the heifers didn’t have water so we had to stop on the way home to give them water.”
Dreibrodt said she was scheduled to show heifers and steers at the event and planned to be at the show for 12 days.
“We put in a bunch of time, effort and money, and it all went down the drain,” she said.
She said she planned to participate in the stock show during Rodeo Austin, but that event was canceled as well.
But there may be some sunshine on the horizon for Dreibrodt and other exhibitors who planned to show their wares at the Houston event.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will host online auctions, giving registered buyers the opportunity to support junior exhibitors who were scheduled to show at the event.
The School Art and Junior Market online auctions will take place today beginning at 10 a.m. through Saturday at 7 p.m.
These online auctions are for pre-registered buyers who would have otherwise attended these live auctions.
“Though public health is paramount, we are heartbroken for the thousands of hardworking junior exhibitors who were unable to participate in the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO in a statement. “These online auctions will allow these exhibitors to receive the support and recognition they deserve.”
As these online auctions are for previously registered buyers only, members of the public who want to donate specifically to these junior exhibitors are welcome to contribute online at www.rodeohouston.com.
