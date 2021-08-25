Encouraging residents to “Know Your Neighbor,” the New Braunfels Public Library will host its first-ever Community Read program in September and October.
The program is intended to bring the community together through the shared experience of reading the same books and participating in activities and guided conversations centered around the common theme.
Following the successful Read Across Texas campaign by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the “Know Your Neighbor” theme, the library is also focusing on bringing neighbors together by encouraging residents to read the critically-acclaimed novel A Man Called Ove, written by Frederik Backman, or to watch the film adaptation. Additional books following the theme have been selected for adults, young adults and children, with full book lists available on the library’s website.
“In our fast-paced lives, it can be hard to slow down and take notice of our surroundings,” Library Director Gretchen Pruett said. “We want to encourage everyone to take a moment to get to know and appreciate their neighbors and start a conversation about one of our community’s greatest strengths — its friendliness and small-town feeling, which is rooted in knowing your neighbor.”
Throughout September and October, the library is asking residents to read the book or watch the movie and then open dialogue through discussions and special programs and events.
Activities include movie screenings followed by a guided discussion, children’s storytime sessions and crafting opportunities.
Details for those events will be released in the coming weeks through the library’s website and social media channels.
Several copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. E-books are also available, and library patrons can use the hoopla app to watch the movie online.
For those online resources, visit the library’s online catalog at https://newbraunfels.biblionix.com/catalog.
For questions about the Community Read program or how to use the library’s online resources, call 830-221-4300.
