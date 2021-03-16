Comal County's COVID-19 picture continued to improve on Tuesday as public health officials announced 73 recoveries from the virus and 39 new cases of it.
The recoveries pushed the county's active case count down to 262, continuing a trend that it's seen since a rise in the early part of March.
The only number that has remained largely unchanged since the start of the month is the number of residents who are hospitalized with the virus.
That number, 41 on Tuesday, has been stuck in the 40s all month, despite local and regional hospital use continuing to decline.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for six COVID-19 patients on Tuesday with four of those in intensive care and three on ventilators. The hospital use for COVID patients slipped below 5%, to 4.84%, for the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties.
There have been 302 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally last March.
The seven-day molecular positivity rate was 33.26% on Tuesday while the more widely-used antigen positivity rate stood at 4.76%. Health officials say fewer people have been using the molecular test, leading to small sample sizes, because the antigen tests are quicker and less expensive.
Vaccinations
The Comal County COVID-19 Vaccine Standby List remains open for people interested in getting vaccinated against the virus and is now accepting sign ups from people who are 50 and older or those 18 and older who have underlying health conditions. The county has only been offering the Moderna vaccine which requires two shots.
Registrations are accepted at www.co.comal.tx.us or over the phone at 830-620-5575. Health officials are urging people to only use the phone if they don't have internet access or need assistance because phone resources are limited.
Officials are also urging people to seek out additional options, including vaccinations offered by pharmacies, stores and hospitals. H-E-B, Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, Walgreens and Christus all are doing vaccinations as well, and have information available online and by phone.
